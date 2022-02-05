Watch now: A 21-year-old college student is behind Two Creek Farms

UNION GROVE — Like many small businesses, Justin Miklaszewski’s started from a hobby.

What sets him apart, however, is the age he started. At 21 years old, he hopes to provide Racine County with all-natural, genetic modification-free, fresh meat and produce through his new storefront, Two Creek Farms.

The store — located at 1360 15th Ave. in Union Grove, right across the Racine County Fairgrounds — held its grand opening on Jan. 22 to a warm welcome from the Union Grove Chamber of Commerce and about 1,500 customers stopping in just on that day.

“I do think that this was a for-sure need in the area,” said Miklaszewski.

The store sells traditional cuts of meat, with some special flavors like blueberry, cherry or pineapple bratwurst. It also plans to roll out its own line of spices, comprised of eight unique blends, later this month.

Started as a hobby

Miklaszewski, a Union Grove High School graduate and once a frequent entrant in the Racine County Fair, always looked after animals growing up.

“My dad grew up on a dairy farm. My mom, she grew up loving horses; she actually works at a therapeutic riding program for special needs kids. So I’ve always helped out there,” he said.

He initially started Two Creek Farms with the intent of showing purebred Hereford cattle and pigs.

When pigs didn’t do so hot in show and Miklaszewski needed to make room for more animals, he posted an advertisement selling their meat on Facebook. “Within an hour, I had over 250 comments, so I thought it was a niche I should probably hit,” he said.

That was in 2016. A couple of years passed and the hobby of selling meat small-time grew; in 2018, at the age of 18, Miklaszewski decided to establish Two Creek Farms officially as a provider of fresh, locally sourced meat, cheese and other produce.

Simultaneously, he is studying business at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Meeting a need

Nikki Meeusen, manager and Caledonia resident, said the storefront’s opening was met with a great response from customers. “In the two weeks that we’ve been open, we saw a very evident need.”

She said many customers are growing frustrated with the quality of products at their usual, big-box grocery stores. “They woke up and decided that what they put in their bodies is important to them … What we sell is local, farm-fresh and healthy. There’s nothing better than that.”

The pivot in thinking came during COVID, Miklaszewski said. When grocery stores had no stock, people turned to small, local farms to get their produce. They were able to support locals and “know that what they’re getting comes directly from here, and they don’t have to rely on a grocery store.”

Two Creek also sells products across the country, hitting parts of Illinois, Tennessee and California.

As for the surprising amount of visitors Miklaszewski had on opening day, he said he was grateful for the community’s support.

“I had over 1,500 people come and support my business that I started from scratch. That was super like moving and really awesome to see that so many people follow me and my business and what I do at such a young age already,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.