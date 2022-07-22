Watch now: 9-year-old charms Union Grove community by drawing portraits for just $1

UNION GROVE — Charlotte Hirth’s family is hitting the road this summer, and she wants some extra money for souvenirs.

But, the shy fourth-grader is not really the type for running a Kool-Aid stand. Her talents lie elsewhere.

She can draw. Almost anything.

So, the artistic 9-year-old from Union Grove has started a picture stand. Sitting behind a table in her family’s driveway, she is offering to draw passersby pictures of anything they want.

You name it — Charlotte will draw it for a fee of $1.

The young girl’s creative money-making idea has earned her a robust bankroll for souvenir-shopping later this summer.

And her uncomplicated, childlike portraits of dogs, flowers, and butterflies are brightening people’s days and warming their hearts.

“I was like, ‘That’s adorable,’” said Diane Trebiatowski, who saw Charlotte’s picture-drawing enterprise mentioned on Facebook and then dashed over to the girl’s house to place an order.

Trebiatowski enjoyed the portrait of her bulldog, Penelope, so much that she made it her Facebook profile photo, and she plans to have the original framed.

“I’m smitten,” she said.

Others in a Facebook group known as “The Grove Community Group” have similarly shared images of their Charlotte originals, and expressed admiration for the girl’s creativity.

“The entire world should support this little girl,” wrote David Guenzler.

“This made my entire day,” Ali Knapp beamed.

Many patrons have commissioned Charlotte to do portraits of their family dogs, while others have requested drawings as diverse as gnomes, blueberries, cats and sunflowers.

Just about the only request that has stumped the young artist so far was one man’s Volkswagen automobile — although she is still tinkering with that one, too.

So far, her talent and resourcefulness have netted her almost $100.

Charlotte, who is entering fourth grade at Union Grove Elementary School in the fall, said she puts effort into every drawing. And she appreciates how people react to her finished product.

“I hope they see how much work I put into it — and it makes them happy,” she said.

Many people supply photos of their pet dogs or other subjects. From there, Charlotte lets her artistic instincts take over.

Charlotte’s mother, Shannon Hirth, said her daughter has always been artistic, starting with crayons in pre-school and continuing with school art projects and museum visits.

When the 2022 summer vacation began and the family made plans for a trip to Florida, Charlotte tried selling lemonade and cookies to raise some extra spending money.

Then, a grandmother gave Charlotte a new set of markers, with 40 different colors. The young artist was inspired. Soon, the idea of drawing pictures for money was hatched.

Charlotte set up a small table at the end of the family’s driveway, and her little brother, J.J., started knocking on neighbors’ doors to promote his sister’s new enterprise.

Before long, Charlotte was cranking out one drawing after another.

Her mother watched in amazement as Charlotte’s skills seemed to blossom, with each customer presenting her with new challenges.

“Everybody’s got a different idea for something she hasn’t drawn before,” Shannon said. “She’s really creative.”

One of Charlotte’s customers is a teacher from long ago.

Jen Nelson, a Union Grove Elementary teacher, noticed Facebook chatter about a little girl drawing pictures on demand. Nelson then realized that it was Charlotte, a student in Nelson’s 4K kindergarten class about five years ago.

Many students tend to shut down and stop learning during summer vacation, Nelson said. She is delighted to see Charlotte honing her artistic skills — especially in a way that is touching other people’s lives.

“It’s pretty special what she’s doing,” Nelson said.

Nelson plans to frame her drawing of a teacher gnome and hang it in her classroom.

Charlotte plans to use her earnings to find some stuffed animals or other souvenirs during the family’s trip to Florida.

Although she likes soccer, too, and has tried gymnastics and scouting, Charlotte said her experience with drawing on demand this summer has persuaded her to focus more intently on art in the future.

“It’s always been my thing,” she said. “I think it might be my favorite thing.”