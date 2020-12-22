 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: 52 local families receive bags of presents from Orchestrating Good & Shop with a Cop
52 LOCAL FAMILIES SUPPORTED

52 local families receive bags of presents from Orchestrating Good & Shop with a Cop

RACINE — It has been a busy year at the North Pole, so local folks rallied together to help Santa get the job done.

The local nonprofit Orchestrating Good and the Shop with a Cop program collaborated on Monday to deliver gifts to local kids on Santa’s nice list, since this year’s Shop with a Cop was shrunk due to COVID-19 protocols.

On hand to help were police officers from Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, City of Racine, Caledonia and deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Orchestrating Good

Orchestrating Good’s mission is to compose, recognize and support good.

Jessica Greb

Greb

On hand from the organization were Rachael Contreras and Jessica Greb. Contreras said they were able to collect bags of presents for 52 families, which was enough for more than 200 people.

“We want to make sure this year ends on a really positive note,” Greb said.

“Christmas is all about kids, and we want to make sure we can bring joy to them in the midst of so much going on,” Greb added.

“It’s been difficult for families this year, especially,” Greb concluded. “We want to give them hope and something to celebrate this holiday season.”

Shop with a Cop

Adam Malacara in a mask

Malacara

Lt. Adam Malacara, of the RPD, said the gift delivery was an extension of last week’s Shop with a Cop event.

Shop with a Cop had some challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In normal years, they might be able to take 75 kids shopping. This year, with limits placed on how many people could be in the stores, they were only able to take 35 kids shopping at Walmart.

Due to the unusual circumstances, they decided to expand the event to home deliveries.

However, there was certainly no way for them to organize gifts and home deliveries on their own — not with the demands of their jobs.

Lt. Walter Powell suggested they ask Orchestrating Good for their assistance.

Orchestrating Good has successfully collaborated with law enforcement in the past, at Thanksgiving with food basket deliveries, for example, so Powell knew they would get the job done.

“We owe such a debt of gratitude to these ladies,” he said.

S.C. Johnson steps up

Malacara also expressed his gratitude to S.C. Johnson, whose “generous” donations made the event possible.

Greb also praised S.C. Johnson for their ongoing support of the Community Policing Program, which includes Shop with a Cop, a program that aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community members during which officers will go shopping for presents with area kids.

