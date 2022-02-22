Watch now: '365 we should be doing this' | Poetry a piece of Black History Month celebration in Uptown

RACINE — Poet Kelsey Harris wants to give black artists, black authors and black creators their flowers. Not roses, daisies, orchids or tulips, though. By “flowers” she means the recognition and praise that a lot of them have not received and are not aren’t getting.

“We’re so often marginalized in these worlds,” she said. “It’s very important that we celebrate those who are putting in the work right now, celebrating people while they’re here, giving them their flowers. Supporting their work just so they can keep working, keep doing it, because poetry doesn’t pay that well. A lot of them don’t get the credit that they deserve. They have some amazing work, and it should be shared with everyone. It shouldn’t take for them to be long gone for us to recognize their work.”

Several studies have shown that people of color often face even greater challenges when trying to make ends meet as artists than their white counterparts.

A 2021 study in Dane County, as reported on by ToneMadison.com found that “in the ‘music ecosystem,’ the average income (was) $29,968 for white people, $13,485 for black people, and $12,715 for Asian people. In the ‘Rest of the economy,’ the average income is shown as $50,943 for white people, $31,867 for black people, and $45,529 for Asian people.”

Similarly, as The Washington Post reported in 2014, “Nearly four out of every five people who make a living in the arts in this country are white, according to an analysis of 2012 Census Bureau data by BFAMFAPhD, a collective of artists dedicated to understanding the rising cost of artistry … The lack of diversity is, for instance, even more pronounced for those with art school degrees — more than 80 percent of people with undergraduate art school degrees are white, according to the analysis. And it’s most severe among art school graduates who go on to make it (or, at the very least, a living) in the art world — more than 83 percent of working artists with an art school degree are white.”

As of 2020, 12.4% of Americans were black, 57.8% white, 18.7% Hispanic and 6% Asian.

Ongoing exposition

Harris was among those whose art received deserved recognition by an audience Saturday at an event that is part of the Wisconsin Black Art and Culture Expo hosted at Mahogany Gallery and Black Arts and Cultural Center, 1422 Washington Ave., in Uptown Racine.

The Wisconsin Black Art and Culture Expo is a two-month-long series, from February to March, of 10 events celebrating black creatives and their contributions to society, especially as Black History Month continues. It’s focused not only on black artists and creatives from Wisconsin, but also from the Midwest and across the country.

Events a part of the expo have included panel discussions, jazz performances and an art show. Events still to come include a fashion show, a painting class and a conversation for black women.

The event Saturday was called “Power to the People! A Tribute to Black Poetry” and was focused on literature, poetry and music. The works of Langston Hughes, Toni Morrison, Sister Souljah and other icons were recited by local poets and attendees.

The evening was hosted by Harris, who also read aloud some poems, and included a soundtrack by Nico Moore.

Harris highlighted some authors and told the audience to consider adding their work to their library. She said she was excited to introduce the audience to new poets, something she’s wanted to do for a while, and hear others recite poetry.

“It’s important to expand these teachings and these celebrations outside of February. Three-sixty-five we should be doing this. We should be celebrating black artists, black poets, black creators,” Harris said.

Among those in the approximate 20-person audience Saturday was Nick Demske, deputy director at the Racine Public Library and District 1 supervisor for the Racine County Board.

“I don’t get to do poetry stuff very often anymore, so this is really, really, really nice to read to you … I’m very glad to be with you all,” Demske said, addressing the attendees Saturday. He read two poems with animation.

Scott Terry, owner of the gallery, said that with the approximate 300 participants so far and another expected 100 participants by the end of the series, this expo may be the largest Black History Month celebration in Wisconsin.

“We just figured this would be a fantastic way to celebrate Black History Month and do it in an epic way,” Terry said.

He noted the expo is to showcase black talent and skill sets and help creatives connect with buyers of their work.

“There are so many amazing black poets with boots on the ground, putting in the work right now,” Harris said. “We do a pretty good job of celebrating those who came before us, but tonight we celebrate those who are doing the work right now. That’s very important to me.”

