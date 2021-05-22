Watch Now: $18,000 four-year scholarships awarded to 5 St. Catherine's seniors

“I’m extremely grateful,” he told The Journal Times. “I’m pretty excited about attending college. There’s a lot of opportunities I can have now.”

Garduno said the scholarship has eased many of his concerns: “I don’t have to worry about my financial problems and my low-income family,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about putting them under stress and debt.”

Serving ‘as many students as possible’

The five students were recognized Thursday at a “signing day” event in the SC Johnson STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Lab located at the high school, 1200 Park Ave.

The five SCHS students are among 98 students entering the All-In Milwaukee scholarship program this year and 195 students in the program.

The awardees are receiving a renewable scholarship of up to $18,000 over four years, as well as support and advising from All-In Milwaukee’s professional advisors for up to six years. All-In Milwaukee will receive a report each semester of student grades and class credits, making sure each student is on track to graduate.