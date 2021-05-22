Watch Now: $18,000 four-year scholarships awarded to 5 St. Catherine's seniors

RACINE — Anthony Garduno, a St. Catherine’s High School senior, is going to college with fewer worries thanks to a recent financial boost.
Garduno, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, was one of five SCHS students awarded the inaugural Dr. Fisk Johnson STEM Scholarship through All-In Milwaukee.
The class of 2021 recipients are:
- Garduno, who plans to study business and information technology.
- Jazmin Muro, attending Marquette University to study environmental science.
- Jonathan Ramos, attending University of Wisconsin-Madison to study civil engineering.
- Olivia Rincon, attending Milwaukee School of Engineering to study biomedical engineering, with hopes to attend medical school.
- Brian Reyna-Flores, attending Milwaukee School of Engineering to study mechanical engineering.
All-In Milwaukee is a coalition of education partners helping limited-income, high-potential students graduate college, according to its mission statement. Students from more than 25 high schools in Milwaukee are currently assisted by the program; this is the organization’s first time helping Racine students.
Garduno said he was really happy about the opportunity that he was given from the scholarship.
“I’m extremely grateful,” he told The Journal Times. “I’m pretty excited about attending college. There’s a lot of opportunities I can have now.”
Garduno said the scholarship has eased many of his concerns: “I don’t have to worry about my financial problems and my low-income family,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about putting them under stress and debt.”
Serving ‘as many students as possible’
The five students were recognized Thursday at a “signing day” event in the SC Johnson STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Lab located at the high school, 1200 Park Ave.
The five SCHS students are among 98 students entering the All-In Milwaukee scholarship program this year and 195 students in the program.
The awardees are receiving a renewable scholarship of up to $18,000 over four years, as well as support and advising from All-In Milwaukee’s professional advisors for up to six years. All-In Milwaukee will receive a report each semester of student grades and class credits, making sure each student is on track to graduate.
All-In Milwaukee was founded in 2018 and has helped students finish their first two college years debt-free; 90% of students in the program currently are on track to graduate debt-free, said Allison Wagner, executive director of All-In Milwaukee.
“We definitely wanted to serve as many students as possible,” Wagner said.
These scholarships were made possible by Dr. Fisk Johnson, in collaboration with All-In Milwaukee. Herbert Fisk Johnson III is the fifth-generation chairman and CEO of SC Johnson.
To qualify for the Dr. Fisk Johnson STEM Scholarship through All-In Milwaukee, St. Catherine’s students must first be accepted to one of the participating universities. Students must want to pursue a STEM-based degree, and demonstrate strong academic performance, high financial need, leadership and service.
This year marks the first of three graduating classes that students will be eligible to apply for the STEM scholarship.
In total, 12 St. Catherine’s students who choose STEM-focused post-secondary education will earn scholarship support with an All-In Milwaukee partner university, including Alverno College, Carroll University, Marquette University, MSOE, Wisconsin Lutheran College, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater.
Siena Executive Director of Development Chris Sosnay said staff members wanted to celebrate the academic success of the students, especially because students going into collegiate sports get the same treatment.
“We’re really proud of everyone,” he said.
Wagner said she was excited to be able to attend a signing day in-person, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the best day I’ve had in a really long time,” she said. “It’s so nice to meet the students and we’re so proud to be their bridge from college into the workforce. It’s wonderful to kick off their college journey.”