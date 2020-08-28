Watch now: 1 p.m. Kenosha Police news conference

Kenosha law enforcement have been holding a daily 1 p.m. briefing on events unfolding in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Watch it live here.
Armed men outside gas station
A group of armed individuals stands guard outside this gas station again tonight. They’ve been cooperative with the crowd as they come through, asking that they simply don’t destroy this property or loot #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/mBShiUe0uD— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020
'Don't burn the city'
More confrontations between rioters and armed citizens. pic.twitter.com/sAVe1G9xEc— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020
Smashing cars
This was the scene from on the ground reporter leading up to the shooting. Rioters were destroying cars. pic.twitter.com/MxL2y71JBh— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting at gas station
Homeboy with the long gun was being chased by “Antifa” says streamer on the ground. He runs right into group destroying cars, he was being attacked as one of them throws something at him. My quick take. #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaUprising pic.twitter.com/Cpz3YTH90k— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting at gas station
Warning Graphic ⚠️ Another POV of crazy shots letting off and a man down. #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/m5iJW7Utt7— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
A chase, and a shooting
Shootout scene #Kenosha 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/k24t92210H— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting in street
Shootout chaos scene at #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/DZZywcRh76— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 26, 2020
Shooting in street
Pray for folks on the streets in Kenosha tonight. #KenoshaProtests #KenoshaRiot— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) August 26, 2020
In this video from @BGOnTheScene, protesters chase down a suspected shooter, but he manages to get some shots off. This is graphic. pic.twitter.com/hneaxaB7xV
Shooting aftermath
Multiple people just got shot. Blood on the street #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/c9iIz6jlZ5— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020
Shooting aftermath
Just spoke to a witness at the scene of the shooting in #Kenosha moments ago. pic.twitter.com/DZKjPULxOv— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 26, 2020
Interview with suspected shooter
I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started.— Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020
Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7
