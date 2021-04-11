Watch Now: 1 of Us Brewing wants you to be one of them | New brewery has ambitious plans between its 10 owners

MOUNT PLEASANT — “One of us, one of us, one of us!”
This chant, little known to have originated in the 1932 horror film “Freaks,” is not only popularly used as a way to welcome a new member to a group, but it’s also the basis of 1 of Us Brewing, a new brewery in Mount Pleasant.
1 of Us Brewing offers original eclectic taps such as Afterglow Shimmer, a mango peach marshmallow concoction, or Squirtin’ and Squeelin’, a tangy citrus brew presented as coming from an extraterrestrial race.
The brewery has 10 owners — with plans to recruit more — with all of them having been friends before taking on the joint project of running 1 of Us.
“Everyone has their own very unique role. It’s a well-oiled working machine here,” said Sara Whiteside, head brewer, marketing specialist and one of the owners. “People hear it and they think, ‘Wow, that’s a lot.’ But it works.”
An invitation for individuality
Walking into the unfinished taproom of 1 of Us Brewing, 8100 Washington Ave., there’s still a lot to see despite the soft opening date of sometime in the spring or early summer.
Cartoon monsters and characters like the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” slither about the white walls in vibrant purple and neon green paint. Mismatched, upcycled furniture scattered about makes the taproom look like a carefree hangout space, perfect for inviting friends over.
There are even lanes for feather bowling, a Belgian sport similar to bowling, where the player throws a wooden ball in attempt to knock down a feather.
Each owner has sprinkled a bit of themselves into elements of the brewery, Whiteside said.
Whiteside herself has contributed a mounted bear head above one of the seating areas: “My grandmother found that in the 1980s. It was lying around in my garage and I had to bring it.”
So far, there are plans to implement a volleyball court, a remote-control car track and a stage for shows, all representing the owners’ different interests.
“We’re calling it ‘flair,’ “ Whiteside said. “Everyone brings something that really represents you.”
The owners’ vision is to make it more than just a brewery; they aim for 1 of Us Brewing to be all-inclusive with things to do for all ages.
“We just want it to be a fun place for everybody,” Whiteside said. “It’s kind of cheesy, but we want everyone to be one of us.”
From different backgrounds
A number of the owners met at R’Noggin Brewing Company in Kenosha, then, as the 1 of Us website states, “it didn’t take long for the scheming to begin.”
Each owner comes from a different background and typically works their own day job or takes care of their family, Whiteside said. But the team comes together at least once a week to brainstorm ideas for 1 of Us.
Owner Steve Rosenberg helps out in the sales and human resources department of the company. His interest in helping run a brewery stemmed from his and his wife’s curiosity about home brewing.
When the two heard about the group of friends behind 1 of Us, Rosenberg said he had to get involved.
Whiteside came into business with a passion for brewing despite only being a bartender in the past. Justin Buh, CEO of 1 of Us, thought she would be a good fit as one of the head brewers.
Whiteside, 22, said she sometimes gets questioned for being such a young business owner, but she keeps motivated because she has fallen in love with brewing.
“I never thought this would be a career for me, but it’s the best one I could have chosen,” Whiteside said.
Success so far
The brewery held its first event, an outdoor beer festival called Pleasant Winter Wobbler, in early March. More than 10 local breweries participated in the festival, including Kenosha’s R’Noggin.
“We were flabbergasted with the turnout,” Whiteside said, adding they saw about 500 people in attendance.
The beer festival featured more than 50 beers on tap, unlimited beer samples, food trucks and live music.
“We’re very excited to be joining the Mount Pleasant community,” Buh said. “They have been very supportive.”
So far, the company has partnered with the Racine pet adoption center H.O.P.E. Safehouse. The adoption center set up a games tent at the beer festival and were able to show off some of their adoptable pets as well.
“Our goal is to continue to partner with other organizations,” Rosenberg said.
The brewery is expected to have a soft opening in May, with a target for a grand opening “soon after the soft opening,” Whiteside said.