Watch Now: 1 of Us Brewing wants you to be one of them | New brewery has ambitious plans between its 10 owners

The owners’ vision is to make it more than just a brewery; they aim for 1 of Us Brewing to be all-inclusive with things to do for all ages.

“We just want it to be a fun place for everybody,” Whiteside said. “It’s kind of cheesy, but we want everyone to be one of us.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From different backgrounds

A number of the owners met at R’Noggin Brewing Company in Kenosha, then, as the 1 of Us website states, “it didn’t take long for the scheming to begin.”

Each owner comes from a different background and typically works their own day job or takes care of their family, Whiteside said. But the team comes together at least once a week to brainstorm ideas for 1 of Us.

Owner Steve Rosenberg helps out in the sales and human resources department of the company. His interest in helping run a brewery stemmed from his and his wife’s curiosity about home brewing.

When the two heard about the group of friends behind 1 of Us, Rosenberg said he had to get involved.

Whiteside came into business with a passion for brewing despite only being a bartender in the past. Justin Buh, CEO of 1 of Us, thought she would be a good fit as one of the head brewers.