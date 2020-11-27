RACINE — Matt Binetti comes from a family of Racine County business owners.

One set of his grandparents owned Charlie’s Club, formerly located at 2049 Mead St., known for being the first pizza restaurant in Racine. His other grandmother used to be known for her brownies; she ran the bakery and deli at Rudy’s North grocery store, formerly located in Franksville. His other grandfather used to be the postmaster at the Franksville Post Office, 3319 Roberts St. His father, William R. Binetti, used to own a law practice in Mount Pleasant, but has since retired and moved to Arizona.

And now, Matt Binetti owns his own business: Reservoir Video Co., 410 Main St. Unit B in Downtown Racine. The mission of the business is to help customers market their business and brand by providing imagery and storytelling through video. His company has made videos for Racine Art Museum, Carthage College, Foot & Ankle Specialists, Styberg Engineering and the Village of Waterford to name a few.

“It’s kind of been a dream of mine to be my own business owner like they were,” he said.

But Binetti has a long history with video; he’s done more than just brand marketing. He’s produced TV shows for HGTV, History (commonly known as the History Channel), Bravo, FYI and more. His most popular video on YouTube, a 10-minute documentary about Wisconsin woodworker Edward Wohl, has more than 1.6 million views.

Hunting for the ‘big break’

Binetti grew up in Mount Pleasant and is a 1997 graduate of Park High School. He began college at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, went to Madrid for a study-abroad program, and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to finish a bachelor’s degree in communication arts.

While there, he worked at Wisconsin Public TV, now known as PBS Wisconsin. He covered live performances, sports and news programs, among other topics.

“I was pretty hooked,” he said. “I thought, yeah I could make a living out of being in TV; it’s information and entertainment. You get to bring people stories and you learn a lot. Working in media production, you get to see so many different people.”

He graduated from UW-Madison in 2002. He continued to work at Wisconsin Public TV until he received his first big job out of college — in New York City.

He moved to the Big Apple in 2005 to be a production assistant for the show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.”

After that, it was freelance work and hopping from show to show, which was a bit difficult, Binetti said.

“It’s a hustle. You have to have a thick skin,” he said. “It’s like a sole proprietorship, you’re your own talent for hire.”

However, more jobs eventually came. He helped produce shows for History and HGTV, including “Pawn Stars,” “Car Hunters” and various others. He earned a master’s degree in media studies from The New School in 2010.

His self-described “big break” didn’t happen until he worked on “House Hunters International,” which is exactly what it sounds like: an international spinoff of the popular HGTV House Hunters series.

It was difficult to find people who were house-hunting in Europe, or anywhere in the world, Binetti said. It was the first time the show covered an international audience. And he was the casting producer, which meant show staffers were counting on him for casting. It was taking him months to find people.

“I was terrified because I thought I was going to be fired,” Binetti said.

Eventually he found people to be on the show, and it was a success.

“It went off to be this really amazing show,” he said.

After many happy, busy years in New York City, Binetti wanted to go back to his roots.

“I realized that I’m a Wisconsinite, and there’s nothing I can do about that,” he said. His wife, Naomi, is from Springfield, Ill., and being in the Midwest was something they both wanted: for raising kids, being near family and for Binetti to start his own business.

“It just felt right,” he said. So, he moved back to the Racine area.

A life back home

He’s again living in Mount Pleasant, very close to the house he grew up in.

Moving back to Racine County was kind of scary at first, he said. He wasn’t sure if he could be successful. But, he had a vision for himself: to work in tourism and tell stories of interesting people doing interesting things. He found that through Real Racine, which hired him to do video work to tell meaningful stories and intimate portraits of local goings-on.

He worked with Real Racine for a year, producing 12 videos plus promotional stuff. This was one of the most worthwhile things he’s done, he said.

“Being able to crisscross the county and see people who care so much about it and are trying to make it a great place to live … it was very rewarding to be able to do so much and go so many places,” he said.

His specialty is nonfiction lifestyle programming. He hires assistants when he needs them. Otherwise it’s just him as sole proprietor in the piece of office space he rents.

He has two sons, a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old, that he helps with virtual schooling these days.

Binetti said he may not do large shows much anymore, but he’s been exploring whatever video editing work comes his way. His current project: editing “Platinum Eye,” a luxury travel show hosted by Avril Graham, who takes viewers around the world. The show is set to premiere early next year on the A&E network.

Multi-faceted man

David Eisenberg, a producer, director and show runner in New York, met Binetti in college. They worked at Wisconsin Public TV together, then both moved to New York. They worked on various shows together, including “House Hunters International.” When Binetti moved back to Wisconsin, they kept in touch, and every so often still work on projects together.

Examples of collaboration are a promotional video for the New York Public Library and the Edward Wohl woodworking video.

The Wohl video was a project Eisenberg emphasized because without Binetti, the video wouldn’t have been made, he said. Binetti sparked the idea to do the video and organized a time to get Eisenberg and other friends to Wisconsin to create the project. He also helped produce and shoot the video.

“Whether it’s a person, subject or location that he can see being made into a cool video … he does that and he does the leg work to make it happen,” Eisenberg said.

Binetti has a wide range of skills and not just a specialization, Eisenberg said. His eye and skill set has grown even since he moved back to Wisconsin. He has kept up with the changing landscape of the industry and Eisenberg said he can see a difference in the edits Binetti’s been making now versus the ones he made six or seven years ago.

“He can wear a lot of different hats,” Eisenberg said. “He’s really polished now and managing to stay busy all the time.”

