WATCH: Lyft vehicle with a mother and her 3-year-old in back seat flipped in hit-and-run on Villa Street

A man prepares to flip a Lyft vehicle back onto its wheels after a hit-and-run Wednesday.
RACINE — A Nissan SUV operating as a Lyft rideshare vehicle was struck, causing it to flip upside down, in a hit-and-run at about noon Wednesday at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets just south of Downtown Racine.
There were three occupants in the Nissan. It was going eastbound on Villa Street when it was clipped on its passenger side by another vehicle that skipped the stop sign going south on 11th Street, according to the driver of the Nissan.
Jaia Rush and her 3-year-old son were the passengers of the Nissan that got struck.
"Another driver ran the stop sign and hit us," Rush said.
Rush said the driver got out of the car to check on them, but he then got back into his car and drove off.
"Everyone was telling him, 'Don't leave, don't leave, you can't leave,'" Rush said.
Emergency responders occupy the corner of 11th and Villa streets after a hit-and-run left a Nissan SUV that was operating as a Lyft rideshare vehicle upside down.
When the Nissan flipped over, Rush said she remembered thinking, "Get my child out of this car." The occupants said they were fine and did not sustain any major injuries.
The Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department responded to the call. Officers at the scene declined to comment.
A Nissan SUV that was operating as a Lyft vehicle is prepared to be towed away Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets.
Alex Cowan with snowblower in Burlington
Alex Cowan uses a snow-blower Sunday to manage the mess outside his house on State Street in Burlington, following a weekend winter storm that dumped up to 10 inches in the area.
Snowstorm in Downtown Burlington
Trees are dusted white and snow is piled high Sunday in Downtown Burlington, where some stores closed their doors after the worst storm of the winter to date.
Piper Lois and daughter Macy Lois shovel snow in Burlington
Adding to a snow pile almost as tall as her, Macy Lois, 5, left, helps her mother, Piper Lois, shovel snow Sunday outside the family's home on Walnut Street in Burlington.
A Pleasant Prairie assist
A Pleasant Prairie Police officer assists a motorist who became stuck in the snow early Sunday.
January 31 snowstorm
Reno Caira of Pleasant Prairie blows the snow away from in front of his home Sunday.
January 31 snowstorm
Robert Rizza of Pleasant Prairie blows the snow away from a fire hydrant near the intersection of 54th Avenue and 87th Place in Pleasant Prairie Sunday morning. The Kenosha area received up to 12 inches of snow Saturday night and Sunday.
January 31 snowstorm
Robert Rizza of Pleasant Prairie blows the snow away from a fire hydrant near the intersection of 54th Avenue and 87th Place in Pleasant Prairie Sunday morning.
January 31 snowstorm
Matthew Riszza, 15, and his brother Paul, 21, both of Pleasant Prairie, shovel the snow away from a fire hydrant near the intersection of 54th Avenue and 87th Place in Pleasant Prairie,
January 31 snowstorm
Robert Rizza of Pleasant Prairie blows the snow away from a fire hydrant near the intersection of 54th Avenue and 87th Place in Pleasant Prairie Sunday morning,
January 31 snowstorm
Robert Rizza of Pleasant Prairie blows the snow away from a fire hydrant near the intersection of 54th Avenue and 87th Place in Pleasant Prairie,
