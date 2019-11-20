Watch live: Policy Forum's ideas for collaboration in Racine area

“What we are seeing is certainly disparity when we look at the City of Racine compared to the surrounding municipalities’ disparities in terms of poverty, in terms of median income, in terms of crime rates,” Henken said. “We clearly see the picture of a City of Racine whose population is younger, more diverse and certainly more mobile than we see when we look at the surrounding communities.”

Henken said the recent data does not account for the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant.

Population growth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Racine County might have more in common with Milwaukee County than two of its other neighbors, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Racine County gained more than 7,600 residents since 2000, similar to Milwaukee County, which gained more than 5,300. During that same time, Kenosha County gained more than 20,000 and Walworth gained more than 10,000.

Despite Kenosha and Walworth’s large population increases, both of those counties still lag behind Racine, which has a population of nearly 196,500.

With a larger population, that means municipalities will have a higher demand for government services.