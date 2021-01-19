WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

RACINE — "I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides, which started when he was 14, that planted his love for the blues.
Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.
"I read the email and went, 'No! Me? Really? No!'" the 2017 Case High School graduate said of when he read that The Stephen Hull Experience was a finalist in the 2021 Interstate Music Awards.
The band submitted three songs in a video audition for the competition: "Call It Stormy Monday" by T-Bone Walker, "Big Legged Woman" by Freddie King and "Killing Floor" by Howlin' Wolf.
Only seven acts were chosen out of a couple hundred submissions, said Catrina Carne, senior digital marketing manager at Interstate Music, a music equipment retailer based in southeast Wisconsin and the host of the competition.
"After reviewing (the band's) submission, they had a lot of personality come through and their style is really unique," Carne said. "We're excited to have them as part of the finalists."
Awards amid pandemic
The award competition began in 2020 in order to help musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carne said Interstate Music plans on hosting the competition annually.
"We wanted to find a way that we could help give a voice to different artists across the country that were struggling during COVID," Carne said.
"Over the last few months, these insanely talented musicians made it possible to make an online community with a positive vibe for all to enjoy and discover through their music," Jeff Peterson, Interstate Music CEO, said in a press release.
How to support
Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist in the competition. Online voting began Saturday and will continue through Friday. Fans can vote online at interstatemusic.com/IMAVote.
Winners are to be announced the following Monday, January 25.
The grand prize is $5,000 in gift cards and "generous national exposure reflected in today's music scene," the press release from Interstate Music said. Second and third place winners will receive "swag" worth around $10,000 combined along with more opportunities for recognition.
More information on the Stephen Hull Experience, such as how to listen to their music and where to see their next gig, can be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/StephenHullExperience.