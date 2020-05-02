Watch here: More than 100 people rally to ReOpen Burlington

BURLINGTON — “You don’t quarantine the entire population, you quarantine just the people who need help!” yelled a man from the backbed of a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
He was one of the first protesters to arrive at Echo Park on Saturday afternoon for the ReOpen Burlington Rally, which ended up gathering a crowd of about 130. Plenty more people waved flags or honked their car horns as they drove past on Milwaukee Avenue.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty disparaged the rally on Thursday, aligning herself with Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s health leaders. She said that “the health and safety of all of our citizens is the paramount concern” and that the ongoing threat of COVID-19 is still too great to allow life to go back to normal.
Police officers were on scene throughout the rally, which lasted more than 3 hours. The officers did not act to enforce social distancing or try to keep people off of playground equipment that had been ordered off-limits by the governor and mayor. The coronavirus can live for up to three days on hard surfaces, according to the National Institute of Health Services.
Adrianne Melby, a mother of five who organized ReOpen Burlington, thinks that the economic and mental health damages caused by Safer at Home are beginning to exceed the threat posed by COVID, which has killed at least 334 people in Wisconsin and has hospitalized more than 1,500, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The death rate for the average person who contracts COVID-19 is about 3.4%, according to the World Health Organization, although estimates from other health organizations estimate that the death rate is closer to 2%. For older people, or those with pre-existing respiratory problems, the risk is far higher.
Melby and Madison Elmer, Melby’s sister-in-law who helped organize the April 24 rally at the state Capitol that drew an estimated 1,500 protesters, pointed to the low death rate as evidence that Safer at Home has gone too far.
But they both distanced themselves from the partisan messages with which other rallies have been associated. More than 20 people came to Burlington’s rally wearing apparel in support of President Donald Trump and waved Trump flags. Several people present carried anti-abortion posters. Another man carried a 7-foot-tall sign that listed what he alleged were the results of socialism, including “brain washing” and “drug addiction” and “STDs.” Others wore anti-Evers T-shirts and called for the Democratic governor to be recalled.
“We want to see Burlington reopen. That’s our main focus,” Melby said. “Our goal here is to keep it bipartisan. To keep it about small businesses and families.”
“Leave your political flags at home,” said Elmer, who described herself as a pro-choice “old-style Democrat” who believes in socialized health care.
Ted Scheife, a 69-year-old Burlington resident, attended the rally while wearing a Milwaukee Brewers-themed mask to match his Brewers cap. He stood quietly, more than 6 feet away from everyone else, but wanted to show support.
“Wearing a mask could be a good idea, but don’t close everything up. We’re going to live through this,” he said.
That’s the message the organizers want to promote: that most people won’t die, but many businesses could die if Safer at Home lasts without substantive tax-funded relief.
“Kindly educate those who are against this ... make them empathize with you,” said Elmer, who with her husband co-owns a company that services water wells.
Sherry Schultz was not at Saturday’s rally, but said she does support it. Both she and her husband are older than 60, and their 31-year-old daughter has RETT Syndrome, which leaves her respiratory system compromised and has made her developmentally disabled. “She’s like a 1-year-old,” Schultz said.
Schultz and her daughter haven’t left their Burlington home in more than a month, and her husband has only gone out a couple times while wearing a mask and gloves to get groceries.
When Safer at Home started, Schultz supported it.
“I kind of agree with how they’ve locked everything down,” she said. “This isn’t something we’re used to. It’s not the same flu we’ve always had.
“But now that we know sort of what we’re dealing with, I think the small businesses are ready to open. And I hope the only way they open is with 100% safety for everyone: masks, Xs on the floor 6 feet apart, distancing.”
Schultz said that she and her family still won’t be going out, but she thinks most everyone else should be able to.
That frame of mind aligns with the organizers of ReOpen Burlington.
“If they don’t feel comfortable, they don’t need to shop at these businesses,” Elmer said. “The 98 percent who aren’t worried (about coronavirus), we want to live our life.”
The organizers passed out lists with the phone numbers of the mayor and city aldermen, asking protesters to call them to voice their displeasure with businesses being closed.
Still, not everyone who spoke up at the rally agreed with that thinking.
Jon Phetteplace, 39, stood next to protesters with his own sign that said “Get a job losers” on one side and “I know science is hard” on the other. He said that he has five nurses in his family who all are asking people to follow the Safer at Home order.
“Is their freedom worth more than death right now?” Phetteplace asked, pointing at the ralliers. “No.”
Another young man, riding in the backseat of a car that drove past, yelled at the gathering: “Hope you all get the virus! Six feet apart please!” Protesters responded by yelling insults back as the car drove off.
