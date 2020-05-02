Watch here: More than 100 people rally to ReOpen Burlington

When Safer at Home started, Schultz supported it.

“I kind of agree with how they’ve locked everything down,” she said. “This isn’t something we’re used to. It’s not the same flu we’ve always had.

“But now that we know sort of what we’re dealing with, I think the small businesses are ready to open. And I hope the only way they open is with 100% safety for everyone: masks, Xs on the floor 6 feet apart, distancing.”

Schultz said that she and her family still won’t be going out, but she thinks most everyone else should be able to.

That frame of mind aligns with the organizers of ReOpen Burlington.

“If they don’t feel comfortable, they don’t need to shop at these businesses,” Elmer said. “The 98 percent who aren’t worried (about coronavirus), we want to live our life.”

The organizers passed out lists with the phone numbers of the mayor and city aldermen, asking protesters to call them to voice their displeasure with businesses being closed.

Still, not everyone who spoke up at the rally agreed with that thinking.