Watch here: Long lines during first day of Burlington testing, more testing likely coming

BURLINGTON — By 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, half an hour after Wisconsin National Guard members started testing community members for COVID-19, more than 100 vehicles were queuing in the Burlington High School parking lot.
It’s clear that people want to know if they have the potentially deadly coronavirus. And Mark Schaaf, Racine County's communications director, said that county residents should expect to see more community testing events soon, including closer to the City of Racine where the county's outbreak has been most concentrated.
"We're planning on increasing testing all over the county ... We are definitely planning on having more, including in the city," Schaaf said, noting that the county's coronavirus response team has been partnering with the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Public Health Department, as well as area hospitals including Ascension Health.
Testing Monday
Those getting tested in the high school parking lot ranged in age, although most appeared to be middle aged or elderly. Older people are more likely to suffer serious complications or die from COVID-19, which has already infected 10,200 Wisconsinites and killed at least 400. More than 39,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19 as of Monday.
Testing each vehicle took 5-15 minutes, depending on a number of factors including how many people in the car were getting tested.
Sam Weingart, a 22-year-old from nearby Waterford, was one of the youngest people tested. “Fever, chills, aches,” Weingart said of his symptoms over the past few days. He added that someone he has been in contact with is currently in quarantine after they were in contact with someone who is COVID-positive, which is why he wanted to get tested
Only 300 tests are available per day at Burlington’s testing center, which contributed to why so many people arrived early on Monday even though testing was expected to last all the way until 6 p.m. There were no appointments or doctor’s notes needed. Anyone experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms was encouraged to get tested.
The test was simple, Weingart said. A National Guard member wearing a black protective mask and brown Kappler Z300 chemical protection suit (which looks similar to HAZMAT suits) then stuck swabs into each of his nostrils to pick up material from the airy cavity between the nose and mouth.
“I’ve been trying to be positive (in spirit). Being positive is all you can really be,” Weingart said. Now, he will just have to wait for a phone call with his test results, which are expected in under a week for most patients.
Testing runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at Burlington High, 400 McCanna Parkway, one of more than a dozen community testing sites around the state.
Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designer Andrea Palm, under advisement from Wisconsin’s public health leaders, have set a statewide goal of testing 82,000 people per week. Once that level of data is reached, Evers and Palm have said more restrictions are likely to be relaxed, so long as the percentage of positive tests remains low.
From April 3-10, an average of 4,203 tests have been completed per day in Wisconsin, and 7.66% of those tests (totaling 2,255) came back positive.
Statewide testing ramps up
On Monday, Evers announced that the DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard will also be supporting two new community-based testing sites in Milwaukee and in Madison starting Monday, according to a release issued by the governor's office.
"Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19," Evers said. "I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus."
This is part of a series of efforts by the DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard to work with local health departments to create community testing sites in places with a known lack of access to testing or known community spread. These test sites are open to all residents, including essential workers, and will provide free drive-through or walk-up testing.
Milwaukee, the hardest hit county in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic, has opened north and south side drive-through community testing sites similar to Burlington’s. For more information on the Milwaukee and Madison sites, go online to dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.