Watch here: Long lines during first day of Burlington testing, more testing likely coming

Sam Weingart, a 22-year-old from nearby Waterford, was one of the youngest people tested. “Fever, chills, aches,” Weingart said of his symptoms over the past few days. He added that someone he has been in contact with is currently in quarantine after they were in contact with someone who is COVID-positive, which is why he wanted to get tested

Only 300 tests are available per day at Burlington’s testing center, which contributed to why so many people arrived early on Monday even though testing was expected to last all the way until 6 p.m. There were no appointments or doctor’s notes needed. Anyone experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms was encouraged to get tested.

The test was simple, Weingart said. A National Guard member wearing a black protective mask and brown Kappler Z300 chemical protection suit (which looks similar to HAZMAT suits) then stuck swabs into each of his nostrils to pick up material from the airy cavity between the nose and mouth.

“I’ve been trying to be positive (in spirit). Being positive is all you can really be,” Weingart said. Now, he will just have to wait for a phone call with his test results, which are expected in under a week for most patients.