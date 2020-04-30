WATCH HERE: Flooding on North Beach after more than 3 inches of rain in three days

RACINE — More than 3 inches of rain in three days left North Beach partly covered with water, nearly up to the beach sidewalk.
From Monday to Thursday morning, Racine received 3.51 inches of rain, with 1.6 inches from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
There is a lakeshore flood advisory in effect until Thursday afternoon from Sheboygan to Kenosha counties.
If you know of other flooding in the area, email racinereporters@lee.net, send a photo if possible.
