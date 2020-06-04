× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — “That’s all we want, we want support” Jovantae Phifer says to no one in particular after two of his fellow demonstrators pose for a smiling photo with a Racine Police officer blocking traffic at a Downtown intersection. Phifer gives a thumbs up to the officer before running to catch up with the rest of his fellow demonstrators, who number about three dozen as they marched throughout the City of Racine Wednesday evening.

Phifer and most of his compatriots have been crying for nonviolence and peace while their protests continue nine days after George Floyd was killed.

That photo on Main Street was taken at around 9 p.m. The City of Racine’s curfew would go into effect in an hour, but the group planned to march on after that.

They shouted into bullhorns. They had moments of silence for lives lost. One woman said into a megaphone "To my fellow black people: start opening more businesses. Start loving one another. Stop shooting one another.”

They laid down on the pavement of Main Street at around 9:10 p.m. They yelled out "I can't breathe" and "Mama," words that Floyd spoke in his last moments while ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Outside of the Racine County Jail, they yelled and cheered for those locked up inside.

“We see you!” many of the protesters yelled. Inside the tinted windows of the jail, incarcerated people could be seen waving back to the people outside or holding up peace signs with their fingers.

Praying for change

The protests and rallies happening in virtually every major American city may have been ignited by the death of Floyd on May 25, but they clearly are not just about that. The marches have taken on messages that go beyond police brutality. They shouted the names of Martin Luther King Jr. and Emmett Till, black males, who were killed not by law enforcement but by racist white men, along with the names of people of color killed by law enforcement like Breonna Taylor and Ty’Rese West and Donte Shannon.

“George Floyd was not the first. He will not be the last. But he was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Tyler Mahoney, a 27-year-old born and raised in Racine.

Speaking into a megaphone on Main Street outside of the jail, Derrick Montgomery called for a moment of silence “for everyone who has been locked up for charges that weren’t nothing.”

Police Chief Art Howell has repeatedly said that the “opportunists” conducting thefts and committing acts of violence during the first nights that protests reached Racine, and that those committing crimes were not actually people from Racine. Those who marched Wednesday were an example of that, preaching the opposite of violence while praying for a better city, not a destroyed one.

Each person The Journal Times spoke with Wednesday night was from Racine and wants better conditions in this city. These protesters were gearing to be the agents of change as they simultaneously preach peace.

“Kindness and tenderness and sweetness is how we should love in private. Justice is how we should love in public,” Mahoney said, noting how few high paying jobs there seem to be in Racine for young people trying to get ahead.

Denarius Bond, of Racine, led several prayers along the winding protest route and led a rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” before the night was through.

“We need to come out every day for peace,” Bond said while leading a prayer at the corner of 12th and Villa street, right outside of St. Catherine’s High School. “We come to you, God, for peace across all these streets.”

For a lot of the marchers here in Racine, they feel like they shouldn’t be compelled to keep doing these demonstrations in 2020. They wish that — after Martin Luther King Jr. and other advocates of the 1950s and 1960s succeeded in the goals of allowing white children and black children to attend the same schools, to drink out of the same water fountains, and to sit next to each other on the bus — these demonstrations should no longer be necessary.

“This is our last battle … No more. This is it. Because I’ll be damned because if my children have to live in fear,” Gage Stills, 19, said. “I’ll be damned if my kid gets killed for playing with a toy gun,” referencing how 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police officers while playing with a toy gun in 2014.

In one night when he was 17 years old, Stills said he was pulled over no fewer than seven times. Part of that was because his plates were expired, but Stills believes his skin color also played a role.

Stills said, “I will not be judged as a criminal.”

As they marched Wednesday night, some of the group’s leaders talked amongst themselves when planning where to march next, out of earshot of law enforcement officers along the route. They developed a loose plan to go in front of as many homes as possible, both to make sure more people heard their message but also to draw more people into their march.

The crowd cheered every time someone came out of their house, adding to their numbers.

“This whole world is collapsing around you and you ain’t doing nothing about it,” Montgomery said into the megaphone at one point, directing his words at those who did not come outside.

As of 11 p.m., the only significant interaction with police had been the photo taken on Main Street before curfew.

