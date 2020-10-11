WATCH: Caron Butler teaches Wisconsinites how to vote this year in video

Regardless, Wisconsin is one of only a few states where registering on Election Day is allowed.

Butler also reminded voters the types of photo ID accepted as voter ID in Wisconsin — a driver’s license, state ID card, military ID, tribal ID, certificate of naturalization, passport, veterans affairs ID and student ID cards from certain UW System schools.

He concluded with the following message for people who choose to vote on Nov. 3: “Do not leave if you are in line until you get your vote counted. We all count. Make a difference.”

Still, the ever-changing nature of specific voting rules in Wisconsin have led to a present inaccuracy in the video. In the NowThis explainer, Butler says that if ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, even if they aren’t submitted to clerks’ offices that day, they will still be accepted. But the same day Butler’s video went up on NowThisNews.com, a federal appeals court blocked a decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but delivered later. There’s still no guarantee on what ballots will and won’t be counted in the final election as that case continues through the court system.