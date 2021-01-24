WATCH: Burlington HS teacher probe expands to include past classroom methods, alleged politicking & extremism

BURLINGTON — With parents, students and former students coming forward to accuse Burlington High School social studies teacher Jeff Taff of past classroom methods that have come under question and allegedly having made at least a handful of students feel unsafe, Burlington Area School District officials say their investigation of the teacher is growing in scope.
A Change.org petition, which no longer appears on the website, was launched as some seek disciplinary action against Taff because of what some parents describe as repeated instances of the teacher pushing extremist political beliefs on his students.
Simultaneously, another group in the community is rallying to Taff’s defense and raising money to help him hire an attorney, asserting that the embattled educator is being vilified for exercising his right to free speech.
Meanwhile, BASD officials say their investigation is expanding beyond the initial reports of Taff using his classroom to promote debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.
“While conducting the preliminary review of this matter,” school district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said, “additional information about other matters of a similar nature involving the teacher surfaced.”
Seeking representation
Thomas declined to offer details, except to say that district officials want to know more about information circulated on social media and in the news media.
“The social media comments — reported by the media — need to be looked into, too,” she said.
Contacted at his home in Burlington, Taff declined to comment Friday about the controversy and investigation, indicating that he has hired an attorney.
“We’re working with a lawyer and everything,” he said. “We’re doing things — the process that we’re going to do.”
Capitol trip
Taff came under scrutiny starting Jan. 7, one day after rioters in Washington, D.C., stormed the Capitol to oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Donald Trump. Five deaths, including that of a on-duty Capitol Police officer, and widespread damage inside the Capitol have been blamed on the mob’s violent clash with law enforcement.
Taff had posted a message to his students indicating that he was taking time off work that week to travel to Washington to promote what he called “election integrity.” He also directed students to watch a video advancing baseless claims that voter fraud is what cost Trump the election, rather than Biden winning a 306-232 victory in Electoral College votes.
It remains unclear as to whether Taff traveled to Washington on Jan. 6. No evidence has been presented that Taff was among the rioters at the Capitol.
Past classroom practices
The Change.org petition, calling for BASD to discipline Taff for what the group describes as a history of politicking and other questionable teaching methods, had collected more than 200 signatures, including from Burlington school parents.
Laura Bielefeldt, who started the petition, said her daughter was in Taff’s class four years ago and the daughter came home upset many times about Taff’s behavior in the classroom.
Bielefeldt claimed that Taff did not stop students from using racial slurs referring to Hispanics in the classroom and that he voiced support for Trump’s wanting to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. When students declined to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, he would point those students out and question them.
Another parent, Paula Simone Wilson, said her son is in Taff’s class this year, and said her son has reported hearing offensive comments from Taff, including that Jews in Nazi Germany were to blame for the Holocaust and that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.
Wilson said she reported her concerns to Burlington school officials, and they expressed an interest in interviewing her son. But no such interview has occurred yet, she said.
Wilson said she does not object to Taff’s tackling sensitive subjects like the Nazi Holocaust. But rather than presenting students with balanced and objective lessons, she said, he voices opinions that, she said, seem to be based in white supremacist beliefs.
“You can’t brainwash kids like that,” she said. “He’s indoctrinating them.”
A number of others, who said they are or were students of Taff’s, have made similar claims in social media posts.
In a statement, 2019 Burlington High School graduate Damaris Mayorga wrote: “At first he seemed like a normal teacher but when we started to get more into the school, as well as the upcoming election with Donald Trump running as president, he began to show his true side. On one occasion, we were talking about how there was people that were not happy by the results of Donald Trumps (sic) winning. He then stated ‘If you are against the government and the president, then you are automatically considered a terrorist.’ Now this made no sense to me but he would slowly start to make comments like ‘he is our president, whether some people like it or not.’”
Mayorga was one of those students who decided she didn’t want to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance anymore. When that happened, “He then sent out an email to all of us who did not stand for the pledge and asked what was the reason for doing that,” she wrote.
As a junior, Mayorga said she advocated to be placed be placed in a different class because she “didn’t feel safe learning in his environment” as a person of Hispanic descent.
“A couple months went by,” she wrote, “and I had a few of my classmates that were in his class that told me he said ‘The reason the wall is a great idea to build, is because it keeps us safe and it keeps the criminals out.’ Again, inappropriate to say in a classroom full of student(s) … Teachers should refrain from showing their personal opinions.”
Nature of the investigation
School district officials have said that while Taff’s possible trip to Washington is not itself under scrutiny, officials want to know if he posted improper material for his students as part of his duties as a teacher.
Taff, in his seventh year in the Burlington Area School District, is paid more than $50,000 a year to teach “Modern American History” to sophomores and “Modern World History” to juniors.
He has been out of the classroom on administrative leave since Jan. 7 as the district conducts its investigation.
A group coming to Taff’s defense has created a Facebook page called “We Stand With Taff,” on which they are soliciting donations to help the teacher pay for an attorney. As of Saturday, the site had raised more than $2,000 from more than 40 donors.
Organizers of the group, identifying themselves as Adrianne Mae and Aaron Melby, declined to comment via Facebook. Adrianne Mae had been the leader of the “Parents Against Rogue Teachers” Facebook group that formed last fall after there was community uproar following a lesson by Melissa Statz, a fourth-grade teacher at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington, about racial injustice and Black Lives Matter.
On the Facebook page, the group states that Taff is at risk of losing his teaching job for “asserting his constitutional rights.” Referring to Taff and his family, the group adds: “Let’s make sure this family knows that we support freedom, and our community cares an awful lot.”
