Recreational pilot Michael Haubrich, who works as a a Certified Financial Planner at Financial Service Group, shared this GoPro video of a recent takeoff in his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane.
Watch as this two-seater airplane takes off from Racine's Batten airport
