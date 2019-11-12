Watch as this two-seater airplane takes off from Racine's Batten airport
1 comment

Watch as this two-seater airplane takes off from Racine's Batten airport

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Recreational pilot Michael Haubrich, who works as a a Certified Financial Planner at Financial Service Group, shared this GoPro video of a recent takeoff in his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane.

1 comment
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News