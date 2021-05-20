WATCH | A perfect bar for '90s nostalgia, The Void turns historic Downtown hangout into time machine

But she and O’Connor wanted to flip the historic bar’s Irish-inspired flair into something that reflected their identities.

“Working here for so long, it’s like we couldn’t unsee what it was,” Lopez said. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, it looks great.’ But we were thinking, ‘What else can we do?’”

Emily Pirkle was enjoying a drink at the bar last week. She specifically pointed out the action figures that hung above her head on the light fixtures at the bar: “Those are so cool!”

It was Pirkle’s first time entering The Void; she said she’d chosen it over other bars in Downtown Racine because it was “more exciting.”

“I like the decor that they made,” Pirkle said, pointing out another unique thing about the bar: a majority of the decorations inside are handcrafted by O’Connor and Lopez.

There’s a pile of old-timey TVs that “predate DVD players and hookups,” O’Connor said, all playing eerie snowy static without all the white noise. There’s also the flaming “Space Riders” table O’Connor built himself.