WATCH | A perfect bar for '90s nostalgia, The Void turns historic Downtown hangout into time machine

RACINE — If you’ve ever found yourself thinking hard about a cartoon you watched or a character you loved in the ‘80s or ‘90s but had forgotten about, you might jog your memory at The Void bar.
From the classic fighting arcade games at the end of the bar to the vintage comic panels owner Tom O’Connor hand-pasted onto the bathroom walls, every corner of the bar at 213 Sixth St. is bound to trigger memories of times past.
“I love ‘80s cartoons, comic books and sci-fi,” said O’Connor, 36. “I grew up loving all of it in school and it wasn’t really the popular thing. Now, it’s so exploded.”
Back in time
Samantha Lopez, also an owner and O’Connor’s girlfriend, describes The Void as retro and vintage with a focus on pop culture. Lopez, 27, grew up watching ‘90s Nickelodeon cartoons and incorporates that influence into the bar.
The Sixth Street location was once home to McAuliffe’s on the Square, which JJ McAuliffe opened in 2007. Lopez had worked there as a bartender then as a bar manager for McAuliffe’s. After McAuliffe’s on the Square announced it would close in late 2019, she yearned for something to bring the space back to life.
But she and O’Connor wanted to flip the historic bar’s Irish-inspired flair into something that reflected their identities.
“Working here for so long, it’s like we couldn’t unsee what it was,” Lopez said. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, it looks great.’ But we were thinking, ‘What else can we do?’”
Emily Pirkle was enjoying a drink at the bar last week. She specifically pointed out the action figures that hung above her head on the light fixtures at the bar: “Those are so cool!”
It was Pirkle’s first time entering The Void; she said she’d chosen it over other bars in Downtown Racine because it was “more exciting.”
“I like the decor that they made,” Pirkle said, pointing out another unique thing about the bar: a majority of the decorations inside are handcrafted by O’Connor and Lopez.
There’s a pile of old-timey TVs that “predate DVD players and hookups,” O’Connor said, all playing eerie snowy static without all the white noise. There’s also the flaming “Space Riders” table O’Connor built himself.
The two said many customers come in to the bar for the first time and never fail to point out something they have recognized from their childhood. They may also bond over arcade games.
“It’s fun to see a crowd of five, eight people around that little console just all cheering each other on playing ‘Street Fighter’ on a Friday night,” Lopez said. “To think that people are coming out to drink and party or whatever, and they’re just in a corner playing video games.”
O’Connor said the retro-vintage feel of the bar speaks to the way video games, comic books, movies and overall fandom culture have leaked into the mainstream. Marvel’s superhero movies, Comic-Con and the resurgence of the Star Wars franchise have normalized liking “nerdy things.”
O’Connor recalled seeing someone on Facebook post a picture of their child wearing a Star Wars shirt for a theme day at school, and he said, “I would have killed for that,” when he was a kid.
A new hope?
The Void opened right before the pandemic struck. “Our official opening was March 17, we got our liquor license,” O’Connor said. “Then they called the shutdown.”
March 17, 2020, was also St. Patrick’s Day, which typically bursts to life throughout the county and especially in Downtown Racine. On that day, usually full parking lots saw seagulls, notices of temporary limits on medicine were posted in grocery stores and single diners sat in otherwise busy restaurants as people navigated COVID-19.
Like many business owners, O’Connor and Lopez didn’t know what to do — especially having just opened a new bar.
But they said they used the roadblock as a way for them to get more creative with their business until they opened back up in mid-June.
“We’ve learned a lot about the back end,” Lopez said of owning a bar.
O’Connor took the closure as an opportunity to build the bar more creatively: “There’s things I didn’t know I could do, like we started doing a lot of small merch, and I learned basic Photoshop.”
The two said they’re excited for what summer will bring, but will still remain aware of new COVID-19 protocols. Upcoming events include Saturday Morning Cartoons, where customers can gather around and enjoy old cartoons; a Thrift Store Prom, where customers are invited to dress up in their secondhand style; and live bands.