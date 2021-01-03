Gary “Butch” Haarsma was a fisherman, a hunter and a lumberjack.

The 78-year-old, whose son Kevan described as “tough as nails,” died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.

Since then, Kevan has been thinking about all the little things that had to happen to bring the novel coronavirus from China to Door County, and thus to his father.

“Without COVID he would still be sitting here,” Kevan said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there…”

Family business still alive

Gary was born in Racine and grew up here and in Manitowoc. He joined the Army in 1959 and served in the Military Police in Germany until 1962. He returned to southeast Wisconsin and married Lilah Miller in 1965. They were together for 55 years.

While Gary’s son Curt said that his father undoubtedly loved fishing, his No. 1 love was always Lilah.

Gary founded G&H Siding and Windows in Racine 1975; Curt joined him in 1988.

“Even though he’s not here, I’m going to keep him proud of me and carry on the business until I retire,” Curt said.

When Curt thinks of his favorite memories of his father, he remembers all the times they went fishing together. One of Gary’s favorite places to fish was Door County, where he moved after he built his dream home in Sturgeon Bay in 1995.

When the family would come to visit him in Door County, Curt said his father would have everything ready for them so they could just relax.

“He had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever known,” Curt said.

Kevan added that their father had a lot of love for his children and his eight grandchildren.

“He was the rock that kept us all together,” Kevan said. “Our family will never be the same. COVID devastated my family for sure, without a doubt.”

Gary’s death was especially difficult for his family since, although he was at higher risk of complications due to his age, Gary was otherwise in good health and was careful to take precautions like wearing a mask.

“He wasn’t ready to go,” Kevan said. “He had a lot of plans for our family this year.”

Even so, Gary and his wife both ended up contracting COVID-19.

Gary was turned away from the hospital four times, Kevan said, because workers didn’t think his symptoms were severe enough to admit him. After the fourth rejection, Kevan insisted that his father be admitted, and he was. Gary died 13 days later. His family is unsure if earlier treatment at the hospital would have made a difference.

Lilah was admitted to the intensive care unit as well. Her symptoms were initially worse than her husband’s, but she recovered enough to be released after around two weeks in the hospital.

Gary ultimately succumbed to respiratory issues due to COVID, even though doctors said his lungs were clear around a week before his death. When doctors were sure he wouldn’t make it, they allowed Kevan and Curt to visit their father. Even though Gary wasn’t very coherent at the time, Kevan said he was thankful for the chance to see his dad one last time.

Kevan is hopeful that people will do all that they can to help stem the spread of COVID-19 so that others don’t have to endure the pain his family is experiencing.

“He was one hell of a guy,” Kevan said. “The world’s a sadder place without him.”

