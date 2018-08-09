Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Washington Avenue (Highway 20) construction
A car drives east on Washington Avenue (Highway 20) near Wright Avenue on June 22. A 1.5-mile stretch of the road that has been partially closed for resurfacing since June 11 is reopening Wednesday.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The road work that has closed westbound lanes on Washington Avenue (Highway 20) through Uptown for the entire summer is coming to an end Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Since June 11, workers have been resurfacing a 1.5-mile stretch of the road from West Boulevard to Marquette Street. During most of the construction period, residents could still pass through Uptown traveling east, but for the past few weeks, the road was completely closed between 12th and 13th streets.

Though the stretch is finally reopening, the DOT also said it will fully close Washington Avenue between 12th and 13th streets for two to three weeks in the fall while crews complete some sanitary sewer work at the railroad crossing.

