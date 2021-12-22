Warrant issued for woman charged after 3 stabbed with butcher knife at party

RACINE — A warrant has been issued for a woman out on signature bond who failed to appear in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.

Asumandez Soltero, 41, was arrested March 4, after she allegedly became jealous at a party and began stabbing people.

Soltero was charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of substantial battery with the intent to commit bodily harm, with all four counts carrying a dangerous weapon and repeat offense enhancements.

She is further charged with four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping with use of a dangerous weapon.

Tracking defendants with GPS anklets saves taxpayers lots of money, but only if suspects can afford it Having an inmate in jail costs taxpayers $51.46 per inmate, per day, on average. An ankle bracelet is an initial $120 and then $6/day afterwards; that cost is paid by the individual on release, not taxpayers.

On March 5, the day after her arrest, the defendant’s bail was set $1,000 — cash only.

On July 21, the defense requested and was granted a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Wynne Laufenberg on the condition Soltero be placed on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor, among many other conditions.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel had opposed the signature bond.

The defendant did make all her court appearances between July and December. However, the Racine County Alternative Program had notified the court of violations in a letter dated Dec. 9.

Erin Preston, the defendant’s attorney, told the court she did not know of any reason for her client's absence Monday.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of North Memorial Drive on the report that multiple people had been stabbed and "blood was everywhere.”

A number of people went to a man’s apartment the night of the attack “to hang out, drink, play games, and grill,” according to the criminal complaint.

During the party, Soltero was told to leave by the man who lived in the apartment after she angrily poured a beer over another man’s head.

According to police, “Soltero is very easily made jealous or angry.”

After she being accused of scratching one man, she allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife and then yelled “I’m going to kill this (expletive)” while swinging the knife.

She then stabbed at least three people, none of whom were the man she was initially mad at, according to the complaint; two of those stabbed ended up needing stitches.

Competency

The defendant was initially found not competent to stand trial on April 7; though, the report issued to the court indicated Soltero would likely regain competency with treatment, which was ordered.

At hearing on July 12, the defendant was determined to be competent again.

However, no jury trial was scheduled as the Racine County District Attorney's Office was negotiating a settlement with the case with the defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.