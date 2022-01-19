Wanted: Bus drivers | Shortages are nothing new, but they're getting worse across Wisconsin and U.S.

It’s a workers’ market. And many workers are choosing not to be bus drivers.

As many busing companies and school districts are desperate for drivers, the State of Wisconsin is stepping and loosening rules to allow new drivers get hired quicker.

First Student, the company that provides busing for Racine Unified, Kenosha Unified and other area schools, is offering $18 an hour as a starting wage, plus a $5,000 signing bonus regardless of experience, an increase from bonuses of $2,500 and $3,000 offered since last year. First Student also offers to pay for newcomers’ weekslong CDL training.

The problems causing the shortages are compounding.

“I would say since COVID started, the shortage has been increased. And last year with not all of the schools going back into session, more drivers left for other jobs,” said Cherie Hime, executive director of the Wisconsin School Bus Association. Many of those drivers who took other jobs in 2020 did not return to bus driving when schools reopened in full.

“It’s an employee market right now. Best bidder wins,” Hime said.

The shortages are being blamed for causing longer ride times for students, including them being dropped off at home often later than expected.

In September, Milwaukee Public Schools was reported to have needed another 100 drivers to fully staff its 700-bus fleet. Some parents in that district said buses sometimes never showed up to take their kids to school.

In an email Wednesday, First Student spokesperson Jay Brock said "Our team is fully-focused on operations right now and are not able to provide a phone interview. The extreme rise in Omicron cases is affecting all industries, including school bus transportation. First Student has all routes currently covered with drivers, in partnership, with Racine Unified School District. We are always looking for drivers that want to make a difference in their community."

RUSD encourages parents to download "FirstView" bus tracker on their smartphones, which can be used to track expected pick-up and drop-off times, although the app is known for being unreliable.

Nothing new, just worse

Bus driver shortages are not uncommon. But they have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey published in August, more than half of the country’s agencies that employ school bus drivers described their shortage as either “severe” or “desperate.”

“Only 1% of respondents indicated that bus driver shortage is not a problem for them,” stated the report, which was conducted in a collaboration between the National Association for Pupil Transportation, National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services and the National School Transportation Association.

In reaction to the ongoing shortage, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is temporarily waiving certain requirements to make it easier for some to become bus drivers. The part where test-takers have to identify engine components will be waived until March 31, the Department of Motor Vehicles said. Other areas of the test, such as the written and driving portions, are still required.

“Wisconsin’s CDL examiners will focus on the testing requirements that are critical to safety in order to help school districts and communities struggling to recruit qualified school bus drivers,” Kristina Boardman, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles, said in a statement.

The DOT also said Tuesday that it sent letters to more than 900 former bus drivers whose licenses had lapsed, encouraging “interested drivers to renew their endorsement and check out employment opportunities in their community.”

“With the critical shortage of school bus drivers in Wisconsin,” Boardman said, “we hope these steps will support new and returning drivers to get behind the wheel and ensure all students have convenient, safe transportation to their local schools.”

Wisconsin's rule-loosening follows a similar loosening the federal education and transportation departments put in place Jan. 4 to address the nationwide bus driver shortage.

How to become a bus driver Visit bit.ly/3GIKem9 to find out Wisconsin Department of Transportation's requirements needed before someone can be a bus driver. Racine Unified School District and Kenosha Unified School District both work with First Student for their busing services. Go to workatfirst.com to learn more. Union Grove's schools, as well as Kansasville Grade School, Raymond School and Yorkville School, utilize Dousman Transport Co., Inc.: dtcbus.net The Burlington Area School District works with Thomas Bus Service, Inc., basd.k12.wi.us/district/transportation.cfm

Many factors

Being unable to fill open positions is, of course, a problem not isolated to bus companies. The factors causing the labor shortage are multifaceted. For one, unemployment is at 3% in Wisconsin, an all-time low for the state, indicating that very few people are actively looking for work.

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have moved to shorten the amount of time Wisconsinites can receive unemployment benefits, to which Democrats have responded by saying that likely won’t lead to that many more people entering the workforce, due to the record-low numbers of people receiving unemployment benefits right now.

Since the pandemic started, there also was a spike in retirements, as many chose to stop working altogether rather than re-enter the workforce later. "As of the third quarter of 2021, 50.3% of U.S. adults 55 and older said they were out of the labor force due to retirement," the Pew Research Center reported in an analysis of official labor force data. "In the third quarter of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, 48.1% of those adults were retired. In regard to specific age groups, in the third quarter of 2021, 66.9% of 65- to 74-year-olds were retired, compared with 64.0% in the same quarter of 2019."

The average age of bus drivers in the U.S. is higher than the average U.S. worker, 52.3 years old vs. 42.0 years old, according to federal data. That could also be a factor in older drivers choosing not to drive school buses, where they would be unable to avoid contact with dozens of children daily who could spread the novel coronavirus.

Also, former school bus drivers may have landed jobs using their CDL in a full-time job, where there are better pay and benefits, unlike with school bus drivers where the job is often part-time without benefits. Many of the shortages seen at stores nationwide amid the pandemic have been caused by a long-standing shortage of CDL drivers, which has led to employers in the supply chain raising offered wages and benefits.

Job satisfaction

Hime said the job is “rewarding” since it is so necessary. “Getting kiddos to school, they wouldn’t be able to get an education without them (bus drivers).”

