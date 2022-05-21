Want to win a free new roof from Racine-based ZP Construction? Here's how

RACINE — Nobody likes a damaged or leaking roof. The recent storms with heavy wind that affects your roof year after year, a replacement might not exactly be in your budget. Your roof is one of the greatest investments you can make when it comes to your home, so when it comes to a repair or a brand new roof you want a name you can trust. Zachary Petersen, the owner and founder of ZP Construction LLC, understands the elements and costs associated — and would love to help you make money by saving money.

Since founding ZP in 2015, Petersen has devoted himself and his company to help the people of Racine County, both with residential and commercial roofing and remodeling work.

Before branching out to his own business, Petersen had been a sub-contractor for years, firsthand learning the ins-and-outs of the trades. One of the many ways he wants to show the community he loves how he feels is with a free roof giveaway he has planned.

Roof Racine RIGHT Giveaway

ZP Construction is offering a family in need a free roof.

To qualify for the giveaway, those who enter must own the home, be up to date on mortgage payments and not have a lien or levy on the property. Petersen hopes to help as many people as he can with the giveaway, even the people who do not win the free roof. He intends to inspect the roofs of people entered in the giveaway and find damage that can be claimed by insurance to help minimize the cost to the customer. Petersen hopes this giveaway is seen as a call to action to other contractors in the area to help out and lend a hand by offering their own free roofs or charitable services.

“For us, the giveaway is not only establishing us in the community and helping out a family in need. I want to be able to pull more contractors into it, and see if they would be willing to help,” Petersen said, “so instead of me doing one giveaway, maybe we can get a couple of guys in and do 5 to 10 roofs.”

To enter yourself or somebody else in the giveaway:

Visit zpconstructionllc.com

Go to forms.wix.com/9d4cbc8a-25e5-4658-b297-1c6926d843e8:a54e6cc7-20eb-4e14-9286-4415225c07fd

Or go to bit.ly/3wydoBP

The deadline to enter the giveaway is June 30. Winners will be drawn from a raffle system.

Contractors willing to pitch in and assist Petersen can contact him directly at 262-997-8954 or zpconstructionllc.com.

Storm damage

Most homeowners are worried about having to save up money to replace their roofs after damage, especially when a heavy storm can tear a roof clean off, which has happened to many historical buildings around Racine. Insurance companies are another issue. They often try to deter customers from filing claims any way they can, but ZP Construction vows to help customers in any way they can. Petersen says that a roof repair that can be estimated at around $8,000-$10,000 dollars or more can be brought down to something around a $1,000 deductible if the damage can be claimed by insurance.

ZP covers wind, hail and tree damage, as well as pests digging into homes. If you are maintaining your roof and have been paying to have it covered for many years then Petersen believes these kinds of damages should be covered.

What homeowners are afraid could cost them their life savings could in reality cost them less than an average vacation according to Petersen. If claimable damage is not found, ZP will assist the customers with repairs and assessment plans, which means customers won't have to settle or feel trapped with having to buy a whole new roof when it does not seemed feasible financially.

What sets ZP apart

ZP Construction is devoted to compassion, integrity and transparency. The cost of everything is going up these days, and Petersen knows if somebody is going to pay for their roof and then some, they are going to want to be covered both physically. ZP plans to honor all warranties offered to customers, being 10 to 20 years depending on the materials used. ZP also will work with you to use the highest quality materials within your budget. ZP Construction does what they say they will do, a standard that Petersen believes should be what all businesses follow.

With everything becoming more expensive due to inflation, Petersen knows that a full-on installation or remodel might not be in everyone's budget. ZP offers a phased-in system where the project can be done in portions with different payment options.

“What that means is that if somebody wants to do a basement remodel and I come and the remodel with everything is around $40,000-$50,000 and the customer cannot finance it or pay for it, but that doesn't mean you can’t get it done,” Petersen said, “ We can still come do the groundwork, framing, and electrical in a phased-in system that still meets your budget and it’s not something you never get done.”

Petersen implements a “catch all” system in every roofing project his company does. Mesh tarps are installed around the area of the building, catching all falling shingles, debris, and other left over residue to ensure safety and easy clean-up.

ZP only uses sustainable materials and recycle all shingles, never sending them to a landfill unless it's not feasible in the county you reside in. Adding a high-quality roof could up your home's profit value by $10,000 on average giving you an estimated profit of $9,000 on your investment if covered by your insurance. This is the biggest way that ZP construction makes you money by saving you money.

ZP uses renewable polymers of all sorts with single ply roofing systems depending on the substrate to save business owners on average half off the price of a traditional replacement.

