Wanggaard thinks Legislature could pass resolutions to halt statewide mask mandate

RACINE — State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he doesn't wear a mask when he doesn't have to. He said he'll wear one while socially distancing at Pick 'n Save, where masks are now required. But if he has to go to a hardware store, he usually goes to a locally run store where masks aren't required and tries to avoid Menards, where masks have been required since early May.

Wanggaard said he takes no issue with businesses choosing to require masks, but at the same time, he believes he should have the freedom to take his business elsewhere.

"My point is nobody is going to tell me, when I'm out away from others, that I have to wear a mask," Wanggaard said. "That's my choice ... we don't need to mandate that."

On Thursday, when Gov. Tony Evers announced that he had signed an order that would require masks to be worn by most people indoors statewide, Wanggaard said that he believes Evers overstepped his authority and was infringing on individual freedom.