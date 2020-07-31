Wanggaard thinks Legislature could pass resolutions to halt statewide mask mandate

RACINE — State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he doesn't wear a mask when he doesn't have to. He said he'll wear one while socially distancing at Pick 'n Save, where masks are now required. But if he has to go to a hardware store, he usually goes to a locally run store where masks aren't required and tries to avoid Menards, where masks have been required since early May.
Wanggaard said he takes no issue with businesses choosing to require masks, but at the same time, he believes he should have the freedom to take his business elsewhere.
"My point is nobody is going to tell me, when I'm out away from others, that I have to wear a mask," Wanggaard said. "That's my choice ... we don't need to mandate that."
On Thursday, when Gov. Tony Evers announced that he had signed an order that would require masks to be worn by most people indoors statewide, Wanggaard said that he believes Evers overstepped his authority and was infringing on individual freedom.
On Friday morning, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, announced he was planning to convene the Senate (for the first time in more than 100 days) to begin an effort to overrule Evers' mask mandate.
“Republicans in the State Senate stand ready to convene the body to end the governor’s order, which includes the mask mandate," Fitzgerald said in a statement, although he has not yet announced how or when the Senate could convene.
Wanggaard told The Journal Times he hopes the Assembly will "do the right thing" and convene as well. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Thursday that the Legislature wasn't planning on suing to overturn the governor's order as it did when it successfully got Safer at Home restrictions overturned.
However, some businesses and business groups are considering private lawsuits, Wanggaard said.
Terry Rose, a Kenosha defense attorney and member of the Kenosha County Board, said he may represent a client in a legal challenge against the order after claiming that Evers is acting as a "dictator."
State Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, said in a statement: “Once again, Governor Evers has exceeded his authority with his unlawful mask mandate. The Governor knows full well that this order will fail a legal challenge. His intentional abuse of power should concern all Wisconsinites who hold the rule of law dear." Craig's 28th Senate District includes the Village and Town of Waterford.
Republicans hold a majority in both the Senate and Assembly. Wanggaard said he thinks there are enough votes to pass a joint resolution that would overturn the mask mandate.
Disagrees with CDC, WHO
Wanggaard called into question the science behind requiring masks. "The science has not been reliable," he said Friday, while adding that he is "not trying to downplay COVID."
Evers' order cites a global study conducted by the World Health Organization that states the risk of a carrier transmitting the coronavirus is 3.1% percent if that person wears a mask, and is 17.4% if that person isn't wearing any face covering.
But Wanggaard pointed to an assessment from a top Swedish health official who stated "We see no point in wearing a face mask." Sweden was one of only a few European countries where a "full lockdown" was never instituted and initially saw the spread of the coronavirus drop even as testing has increased. However, the country did experience a sharp spike in cases about a month ago, which has since subsided.
"They (scientists) don't have a clue ... there's no science that says masks do anything," Wanggaard said, making a claim that the governor, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the international World Health Organization and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have all said they do not agree with.
Wanggaard also pointed out that Dane County (Wisconsin's second most populous county) was late in reporting approximately 17,000 negative tests, allowing for the county's positive test rate to appear inflated for weeks, a point that many have used to argue that the severity of the coronavirus might not be as bad as health leaders have made it out to be.
Public opinion on mask mandates is mixed. Wanggaard said that 80% of the callers his office has received say that they believe a mask mandate is "an overstep" of executive power. But Gallup polling published on July 6 showed that 86% of Americans have started wearing masks.
More than 30 states — including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio — now have some sort of statewide mask requirements in place.
Deneen Smith of Lee Newspapers contributed to this story.
