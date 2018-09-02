RACINE — The arrest of Racine resident Ricardo Fierro by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has prompted a strong response from local Democrats, such as state Reps. Greta Neubauer of Racine and Peter Barca of Kenosha, but little response from local Republican elected officials — until recently.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a former police officer, said ICE and other law enforcement agencies are supposed to make arrests when they see laws being broken, but he does feel empathy for Fierro.
“I feel terrible for him,” Wanggaard said. “The problem is he was actually deported before he was 18 and then he violated that and came back in, which is a felony. So what are we supposed to do? Ignore that? No, I don’t think so.”
Fierro was arrested on July 24 outside of his home and has been in court trying to fight deportation proceedings.
According to people close to the Fierro family, Fierro came to the United States legally in 1995 with his family when he was 16, but the family overstayed their visa. Fierro left the country to try to get medicine for his brother and was caught trying to re-enter the country illegally.
According to ICE, Fierro was deported to Mexico in August 1997. His deportation came four months before Fierro turned 18 years old, according to Wisconsin court records.
Fierro then returned to the U.S. sometime in 1998.
“If he wouldn’t have taken the chance (to leave the country), he probably wouldn’t have gotten in the crosshairs to what ICE is doing,” Wanggaard said. “ICE is in a difficult position.”
‘A really complex issue’
In early August, there were reports of four more Racine residents being arrested by ICE.
An ICE official issued a statement to The Journal Times on Aug. 9 that read in part: “ICE leadership has made it clear: ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.”
The fate of Fierro, and others in his position, is completely in the hands of the immigration court system and actions at the local level carry almost no weight in front of a federal judge.
“This is a really complex issue … it’s a federal issue,” Wanggaard said. “It’s also a local issue because it hits us with people that have been here illegally for long periods of time.”
Although he said he hasn’t recently spoken with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., or U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., on immigration, Wanggaard said he has in the past spoken to federal officials regarding immigration.
“I’ve had talks with our federal legislators about working on this, and they have been engaged with trying to resolve this with (ICE),” Wanggaard said. “I think where the difficulty comes in is vetting the individuals that are coming here.”
On DACA
One area where Wanggaard believes there should be some legislation passed at the federal level, is in regard to those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status.
In 2012, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that protected those who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as minors from deportation. DACA recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” have had to reapply for DACA every two years and meet certain criteria, such as maintaining a clean record, to have that status.
In 2017, President Donald Trump rescinded the DACA program. It has since been in legal limbo.
Wanggaard said the federal government needs to find a more permanent solution for DACA recipients.
“If we can make the process simpler so that they could get the paperwork they need from the country of origin, sometimes that’s the difficulty, and at a price that’s not a gazillion dollars,” Wanggaard said. “If we could streamline that, I think we could fix a lot of that.”
Immigration attorney Claire Longdin of Cabranes Law Offices in Racine, said the future of DACA is uncertain and that her firm is going to follow the law and keep renewing DACA status for their clients until there is a ruling ending the program.
“We’re trying to get them through until we’re not allowed to, again,” Longdin said. “Because we don’t know what’s going to happen; we don’t know if they’re going to create something better for some of these kids.
“But I do see a lot of people who have been here since they were 2 or 3 years old. They don’t remember their (birth) country, the don’t really speak the language unless they still live with family that still speaks Spanish.”
Longdin said the law firm has had to turn some DACA applicants away when they weren’t allowed to renew their status and that she doesn’t know what the future holds for those DACA recipients.
“It’s going to keep changing until Congress decides what they’re going to do with everybody,” Longdin said.
