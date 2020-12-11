 Skip to main content
Wanggaard, Neubauer to have powerful committee roles in upcoming legislative session
STATE LEGISLATURE

Wanggaard, Neubauer to have powerful committee roles in upcoming legislative session

Greta Neubauer

Neubauer
Van Wanggaard

Wanggaard

Two City of Racine state legislators, Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard and Democratic Rep. Greta Neubauer, will have significant roles in the upcoming session of the Wisconsin Legislature.

Neubauer to join JFC

Neubauer will be one of four Democrats on what is perhaps the Legislature's most powerful and important committee: the Joint Committee on Finance.

That committee may be gaining even more power in 2021. Both Republican house leaders — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, of Oostburg — have shown they want to give legislators (and possibly the JFC specifically) the power to yea or nay the governor's proposed spending of federal COVID-19 dollars.

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he is "concerned" about that plan, but didn't indicate during a virtual press conference any plans to fight such a plan if it moves forward in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Neubauer, who is still just 29 years old and only entering her second full term in Madison, was appointed to the JFC by Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, on Nov. 20.

"Greta is a thoughtful, hardworking public servant who has been impressive since the first day she came to the Capitol," Hintz said in a statement that day. "I know she will bring a new and unique perspective to the committee."

Neubauer, in a statement of her own, added: "We are at a critical point in our state’s history, and the upcoming budget will be the most important in over a decade as we respond to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic."

4th straight session as chair

Wanggaard, a retired Racine police officer, announced on Wednesday that he has been reappointed by LeMahieu to chair the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee. It will be fourth consecutive session in which Wanggaard chaired the committee.

“This is always a very busy committee, and this session will be no different. Crime victim rights, protecting the vulnerable and tort reform are traditional topics for the committee," he said in a statement. "With the events of 2020, police transparency and accountability, and balancing the right to peacefully protest while prohibiting rioting, the committee will have increased scrutiny and importance. I’m looking forward to it.”

Regarding the rights of crime victims, Wanggaard was one of the champions of getting Marsy's Law added to Wisconsin's Constitution. Marsy's Law gives victims of crimes more involvement in court cases.

