Wanggaard files elections complaint against City of Racine

RACINE — State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, on Tuesday filed an elections complaint against the City of Racine's mayor and clerk, his office announced.

Filed Tuesday with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Wanggaard alleges the city is violating state law by accepting absentee ballots delivered by someone who is not the voter so long as the person delivering the ballot identifies themself as an "agent or authorized representative of the voter."

State law does not explicitly ban or allow such a practice except in specific situations, where it is legal to deliver someone else's absentee ballot if they are hospitalized or a sequestered juror.

Wanggaard cited a ruling from Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren in which Bohren interpreted state law to not allow ballots to be delivered by someone who isn't the voter.

However, that judge's ruling and an accompanying injunction is not binding to the City of Racine or any other municipality in the state. Its primary effect, in a legal sense, was to require the WEC to pull back guidance issued to clerks on how they could accept ballots delivered by someone who isn't the voter; WEC has complied with the judge's order.

The Supreme Court of Wisconsin is expected to settle the issue this summer.

The city has argued that the federal Voting Rights Act allows for those with disabilities to be assisted in casting their ballots. By requiring voters themselves to deliver their own absentee ballots, the clerk's office could be violating federal law while also potentially disenfranchising those with disabilities, the city and voting rights advocates argue.

This incongruence between federal and state election law has put Wisconsin clerks between a rock and a hard place, and has led to municipalities running their elections in different ways, making it easier for voters to cast ballots in one city than in its neighbor.

Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge told The Journal Times in an email Monday that "The Waukesha Court case does not apply to the City of Racine."

The reason Bohren's ruling does not apply to Racine is that circuit court rulings can only affect those named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit in which Bohren ruled was against the WEC; no municipalities are named.

Wanggaard and other critics of Racine's policy say it allows the often-frowned upon practice of ballot harvesting, through which one person, such as a partisan operative or other third party, collects an unlimited number of absentee ballots from voters and delivers them all at once.

“The City of Racine is openly flaunting the circuit court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance. The law has been clear for months — you must return your own ballot.” Wanggaard said in a Tuesday statement. “Racine is intentionally ignoring the law. Not liking the law doesn’t make it okay. Hoping for a different Supreme Court ruling in a few months does not make it okay. The law is the law ...

"The City of Racine is allowing ballot harvesting, but other municipalities voting in the same election are not. This is granting Racine voters additional rights, and an outsized influence in those elections.”

