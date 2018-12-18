MADISON — For the third consecutive legislative session, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, will chair the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.
The announcement came on Monday from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who along with announcing Wanggaard’s appointment named the chairs of all the other committees in the state Senate.
With Tony Evers preparing to assume the role of governor, this will be Wanggaard’s first time chairing a committee under a Democrat.
Wanggaard, who represents the 21st Senate District, which includes large portions of Racine and Kenosha counties, said he is interested to hear Evers’ plans for criminal justice and corrections reform.
“But I would also caution him that anything undermining public safety, or releasing so-called ‘nonviolent’ offenders will be met with a skeptical eye,” Wanggaard said. “As legislators, our No. 1 job must be to keep our communities safe. I am remain committed to this goal.”
Wanggaard said the committee has addressed a “diversity of important issues” such as human trafficking, domestic abuse, drunken driving and Second Amendment bills.
Last year, the committee worked on the juvenile justice reform bill.
“Judiciary and Public Safety is typically one of the busiest committees, and I am honored that Sen. Fitzgerald has shown this confidence in me,” Wanggaard said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for crime victims, making our communities safer, protecting 2nd Amendment rights and ensuring justice in this role.”
Craig, Nass appointments
State Sen. David Craig, R-Town of Vernon, whose 28th Senate District includes the village and Town of Waterford in Racine County, was appointed to the chair of the newly created Senate Committee on Insurance, Financial Services, Government Oversight and Courts.
Craig said the committee will “continue to foster policies which strengthen the insurance and financial services industries to the benefit of all Wisconsinites.”
“This next session will offer opportunities for bipartisanship, but will also demand continued vigilance by the Legislature to ensure all facets of state government are operating in a manner that is both accountable to the people of Wisconsin and in accordance with the Wisconsin Constitution,” Craig said.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, was reappointed as the co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform.
“I appreciate the confidence that Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald has in my abilities to serve in these important capacities during the 2019-2020 session,” said Nass. “Both of these committees will be at the front line in addressing major issues relating to administrative rules, labor and regulatory reforms.”
Nass represents the 11th Senate District, which includes the Bohners Lake area in the Town of Burlington in Racine County and the rural Burlington communities of Lyons, Spring Prairie and Wheatland.
