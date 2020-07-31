Wangard Partners cuts ribbon on Tivoli Green

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Wangard Partners, Inc. held a ceremonial Thursday morning ribbon-cutting marking the opening of its 278-unit Tivoli Green Apartment Homes community, 9110 Megan’s Way in Mount Pleasant, off 90th St., north of Campus Drive.

The modern market-rate, multi-family apartment home complex, the first to be developed east of I-94 in Racine County in more than two decades, includes a variety of amenities and layouts ranging from studios to 3-bedroom and 2-bedroom units.

One-bedroom layouts, plus all 2- and 3-bedroom layouts, include an attached garage. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, full-size washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, designer light and plumbing fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas, and carpeted bedrooms. Monthly rents range from $1,135 to $2,275.

Wangard has now officially opened leasing, both on-site and online, and is now working closely with local businesses and the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) to drive awareness of Tivoli Green.