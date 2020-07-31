Wangard Partners cuts ribbon on Tivoli Green

MOUNT PLEASANT — Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Wangard Partners, Inc. held a ceremonial Thursday morning ribbon-cutting marking the opening of its 278-unit Tivoli Green Apartment Homes community, 9110 Megan’s Way in Mount Pleasant, off 90th St., north of Campus Drive.
The modern market-rate, multi-family apartment home complex, the first to be developed east of I-94 in Racine County in more than two decades, includes a variety of amenities and layouts ranging from studios to 3-bedroom and 2-bedroom units.
One-bedroom layouts, plus all 2- and 3-bedroom layouts, include an attached garage. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, full-size washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, designer light and plumbing fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas, and carpeted bedrooms. Monthly rents range from $1,135 to $2,275.
Wangard has now officially opened leasing, both on-site and online, and is now working closely with local businesses and the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) to drive awareness of Tivoli Green.
Ground was broken for the 152-unit first phase project last November, followed shortly thereafter by groundbreaking for the 126-unit second phase. The first two phases encompass thirteen buildings ranging from 20-23 units, with the first building at 9110 Megan’s Way ready for move-in occupancy following Wednesday’s ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The other twelve buildings will be coming available on a staggered basis of one building approximately every four weeks, with completion of the thirteenth apartment home building expected around this time next summer. A May 2021 completion date is expected for Tivoli Green’s pool, fitness center, and multi-purpose clubhouse.
Development of the clubhouse and first two apartment home phases, totaling an approximately $60 million investment, takes up 25 of Wangard’s 100 available acres in Mount Pleasant. Funding is coming from private investors, lead lender TCF Bank and partner lender Old National Bank.
When the full 100-acre tract is totally built out in the future, Wangard Partners Chief Executive Officer and Founder Stewart Wangard told The Journal Times he estimated that the total investment would run to approximately $200 million.
“State-of-the-art” housing development to draw “young knowledge talent”
Wangard said Tivoli Green, with its central location in the fast-developing Milwaukee-Chicago I-94 corridor, close proximity to the Amtrak station in Sturtevant, and “state-of-the-art” apartment homes will play an important role in drawing “young knowledge talent” to Mount Pleasant and Racine County to meet the growing employment demands of leading local employers including Foxconn, CaseIH, Emerson Electric (InSinkErator), Cree Lighting, SC Johnson & Sons and Advocate Aurora, among others.
Wangard referenced his firm’s involvement in a $33 million, two-phase expansion at Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation in the City of Brookfield in Waukesha County, which created nearly 500 new jobs and attracted workers from across the country and around the globe.
“They (Milwaukee Tool) were attracting talent from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), they were attracting talent from Europe, from Asia,” he noted. “You need modern housing for all these companies. And you want the talent they’re bringing in to not only work in the community, but also live in the community and support businesses in the community.”
Even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wangard said Tivoli Green is proceeding as scheduled.
“We will be through the COVID crisis over the next couple years,” he said. “I am very, very confident that, between the United States and its allies, will come up with a vaccine. So you’re going to need a place for people to stay, and for them to recreate also.”
Wangard said four Tivoli Green units have already been leased online through the company’s www.tivoligreenvip.com website, which offers 3-D virtual tours of the various unit layouts.
Ribbon-cutting held
Speakers at the 10:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, limited to a socially-distanced, mask-clad group of fifty local “partner” attendees, were Wangard; program emcee Matthew Moroney, Chief Operating Officer at Wangard Partners; Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; Mount Pleasant Village Board President David DeGroot; and Racine County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jenny Trick.
Moroney said Tivoli Green project was a representation of “the importance of housing, the importance of economic development, the importance of working together to bring a project to reality.”
Among the local leaders cited by Moroney as being integral to bringing Tivoli Green to fruition was Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
“He’s a tremendous leader, a good visionary and a guy who’s always putting Racine County first and trying to position Racine County to win — win economic development, win housing and build a better a life in the community for the citizens he serves,” Moroney said in introducing Delagrave.
Saying “diversity of housing” is “critical for a healthy county,” Delagrave said Tivoli Green was a “testament to the tenacity and persistence of skilled developers … and local leadership.”
“I’m proud to work with so many organizations who collectively want a better Racine County.”
Introducing Mount Pleasant Village Board President David DeGroot, Moroney said DeGroot and the Village Board and staff “really put Mount Pleasant on the map” with an “entire team” effort.
“They take great pride in their community,” Moroney said. “They’re proud to be a part of their community. When we host these events, a lot of times it’s just the village president that shows up. Not in Mount Pleasant. Every event that we host here, we’ve got CDA, Plan Commission, Village Board members … We’re proud to be a part of this community.”
DeGroot noted that employment opportunities continue to expand in Mount Pleasant, citing Foxconn and Advocate Aurora as just two examples.
“There are employment opportunities here and these employees will need places to live,” DeGroot said. “Jobs are only part of building a community. Good people build a better Mount Pleasant.”
Racine County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jenny Trick said Racine County and Mount Pleasant are strategically position for future growth.
“Our county is often referred to as a ‘tweener community, between the Chicago and Milwaukee area, but with the bold moves of our county executive, President DeGroot and projects like Tivoli Green, we’re on the map.”
Addressing the crowd, Stewart Wangard praised the collaborative partnership that moved Tivoli Green from a concept to a reality that’s both “delivered on time and under budget.”
“Your vision, leadership and ability to work together is unprecedented,” he told the gathered project partners. “It’s a vibrant area. There’s going to be a lot, a lot of additional growth. This community has the opportunity to attract people from throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. These new, modern apartment units … will meet the needs of the future workforce of this greater area.”
