Walworth County Sheriff's Office lobby to be closed until October

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office main lobby, 1770 County Road NN, will be closed for remodeling beginning July 15 and running to Oct. 3.

The project will include the addition of two private rooms within the lobby for citizens to meet with staff members and increased efficiencies within central records. There will also be an increase in available workspace created for citizens to complete necessary paperwork.

During the project, visitors may be rerouted to the Waukesha County Huber Facility, 1400 Northview Road, located behind the Sheriff’s Office from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors will be able to access the Huber Facility via Highway NN and Patrick Bolton Drive (westernmost driveway). Signs will be posted to assist visitors with locating the Huber Facility.

Visitors needing assistance outside of office hours will be able to contact the Communications Center anytime by phone inside of the Huber Facility vestibule.

The Jail Sallyport will not be affected during this reconstruction and will continue to receive and release inmates as usual.

For questions, call Capt. Scott McClory, project manager, at 262-741-4481.

