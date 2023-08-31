ELKHORN — Wisconsin’s largest county fair is in full swing for Labor Day Weekend.

The Walworth County Fair is open daily through Monday at the fairgrounds.

The fair has everything from monster trucks, motorcycle and horse races and a demolition derby to live music from local and nationally known pop, rock and country artists.

The usual fair staples will all be there: Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides and all that “healthy” fair food. The fair also features a Discovery Barn, designed to “promote agriculture literacy to fair guests in a unique and exciting way.” Included in the barn is the Walworth County Beekeepers Club display, with an observation hive and loads of bee materials.

Here are the fair details:

When:

Thursday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 4. The fair is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Where:

Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn

Admission:

$10 for adults (13 and older) in advance ($12 at the gate), $8 for senior citizens (62 and older) on Thursday and Friday in advance ($10 at the gate); $5 for youths (ages 5-12) in advance ($7 at the gate). Children 4 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

More information:

Daily highlights: Kenosha’s own Nick Datillo brings his “Nick’s Kids Show” to the fair

, in the Family Adventureland, with multiple shows each day. There’s also a chainsaw artist, a magic show and bird shows in the family area.

Friday highlights: Indigo Canyon, a Kenosha-based group made up of core duo Todd Steffenhagen and Michelle Warnecke (sometimes joined by others) is performing 4 p.m. on the Park Stage. The group plays classic and modern hits along with their original songs. Indigo Canyon prides itself on excellent vocals, good guitar work and great crowd interaction. At 7 p.m. on the same stage, the popular Doo Wop Jukebox

group performs.

Saturday highlights: The Walworth County Cloggers perform starting at 5 p.m. at the Wiswell Center. What’s more county fair than a bunch of cloggers? Also on Saturday, the Pie Auction is 11:30 a.m. on the Park Stage, followed by area group KR Bluegrass

, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday highlights: Judging for the fair’s Wizard of Oz Family Costume Contest

is 2 p.m. at Gazebo in the Park. Surrender, Dorothy!

Grandstand entertainment: Includes a Tractor and Truck Pull starting at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 31; Chris Young at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; Styx at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; Casting Crowns at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with three heats: at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m.