Walworth County Fair canceled

While other county fairs around the area canceled early, Walworth County was still planning to hold its fair.

But Thursday, the organization announced it has decided to cancel.

In a notice on Facebook, the Walworth County Fairgrounds announced:

To protect the public’s health, this year’s Ribfest and the 171st Walworth County Fair have been canceled. Organizers were concerned the events – the biggest held at the fairgrounds – would attract visitors from areas with much higher COVID-19 infection rates, including parts of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and other counties in Wisconsin.

Organizers had worked with the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services to make the two events as safe as possible. Both the fair and Ribfest had been reimagined to reduce congestion and enable easy social distancing. Events had been moved outdoors and the carnival had been spread out to reduce congestion.

But steady increases in COVID-19 cases across the upper Midwest raised concerns with the Walworth County Agricultural Society board, which manages the fairgrounds.