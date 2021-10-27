Walmart sues Burlington in effort to lower its property tax bill using 'dark store' loophole

BURLINGTON — Walmart is fighting to cut the taxable value of its Burlington store nearly in half, in the latest incident of “dark store” taxation, an issue that has divided state lawmakers in Madison.

Walmart has filed suit against the City of Burlington, accusing the city of excessive taxation, in a civil action aimed at slashing the store’s assessment from $8.6 million to $4.5 million.

Wisconsin state tax law allows big-box retail stores to pay taxes on active properties at the same rate that they pay on vacant properties, or “dark stores.”

If Walmart succeeds and its property tax bill declines, Burlington could lose $80,000 a year in tax revenue that either would have to be trimmed from city services or would be made up by homeowners and others paying higher taxes.

No trial date has been scheduled in the civil dispute, which is pending before Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz.

Walmart filed the suit in December, but court records show that the parties agreed to postpone action in court until the city had Walmart’s tax bill ready for 2021.

Burlington City Manager Carina Walters declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.