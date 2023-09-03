BURLINGTON — Despite a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on the “dark store” property tax issue, Walmart is continuing a court fight with the City of Burlington over the retail giant’s local tax bill.

Circuit Judge David Paulson has scheduled a jury trial starting July 30, 2024, on Walmart’s contention that the city is inflating the taxable value of the retailer’s store at 1901 Milwaukee Ave.

The store’s current assessed value is $8.6 million, but Walmart argues that the property should be valued at $4.5 million. The difference is about $80,000 a year in property taxes.

Samantha Bailey, an attorney with the Milwaukee law firm of Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown which is representing Walmart, declined to comment on the matter.

The Supreme Court ruled against retail store operators Feb. 16 in a long-awaited decision that said businesses cannot lower their property tax bills by paying the same amount for active stores as they do for vacant, or “dark,” properties.

The issue has long pitted big-box retailers like Home Depot and Target against local governments that contend stores are getting unfair tax breaks at the expense of homeowners and other taxpayers.

Burlington has been battling Walmart for three years in Racine County Circuit Court.

Attorney Amy Seibel, who is representing Burlington, said retailers are continuing to fight for dark store tax breaks regardless of the Supreme Court ruling.

“We shouldn’t be back to square one,” Seibel said. “But it would seem that we are.”

Starting with a different court ruling in 2008, big-box retailers throughout Wisconsin have pushed for lower property tax assessments by equating their stores with the value of vacant stores.

Local government officials argue that active stores are inherently more valuable and should pay higher taxes. But businesses say the value of the land and building has nothing to do with whether a store is open for business.

After trying for years to lobby state lawmakers to close the loophole, municipal leaders in Wisconsin decided to leave the matter to the courts.

In a case that pitted the City of Delavan against a Lowe’s home improvement store, the state Supreme Court ruled against Lowe’s and found that active stores are worth more than empty buildings. The court, however, also made a distinction between buildings recently shut down and others vacant for a long time, leaving open the door to more disagreement in the courts.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce are among the parties that intervened in the Delavan case and argued their viewpoints.

Seibel, who represented the municipal league in the matter, said Walmart is not the only retailer continuing to battle local tax collectors. Some municipalities have been forced to back down because of the cost of keeping up a court fight, she said.

The Supreme Court decision should have eliminated dark store tax breaks, Seibel said.

“I think it was a win,” she said.

However, the store owners don’t seem to agree.