Walmart announces limited hours

MOUNT PLEASANT — Walmart Supercenter, 3049 S. Oakes Road, is normally open 24 hours a day. But, for the time being, it will be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting on Sunday.

Walmart is adding its name to the list of stores normally open 24 hours that are closing their doors temporarily to deal with surges of demand related to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that international governments are trying to halt.

Hy-Vee grocery stores and Woodman's Markets across the Midwest are operating on limited hours as well. Woodman's has locations in Kenosha and Oak Creek.

Stores nationwide have been running out of certain household products, primarily toilet paper, and these nightly closures give them time to restock and take inventory.

