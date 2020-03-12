Walking vigil for Louise 'Mother' Hunter is Friday

RACINE — The family and friends of Louise “Mother” Hunter, founder of Love and Charity Homeless Shelter and Mission, invite the community to remember and honor Hunter at an honor walk and vigil scheduled for Friday evening.

The vigil will be held after Hunter’s first visitation, which is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant.

The walk is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at 1031 Douglas Ave., the former Love and Charity location, and end at 1331 Rapids Drive, Hunter’s home until she died Feb. 29.

Larry Hunter, one of Hunter’s 67 grandchildren who currently runs Love and Charity, said he plans to make the walk an annual event.

“I want to continue her legacy,” Larry Hunter said. “She gave her life to this city. She had 21 children and she was able to help someone else.”

Larry said that even after her retirement, his grandmother continued to take people in at her Rapids Drive home.