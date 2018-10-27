Walker stops in Mount Pleasant during final campaign push

MOUNT PLEASANT — Gov. Scott Walker on Saturday described Wisconsin Republicans as the party of jobs and a healthy economy, while painting his opponent Tony Evers’ Democrats as the party of high taxes that will drive businesses from the state.
After a final debate with Evers on Friday, Walker made a stop in Mount Pleasant Saturday morning at the Republican Party of Wisconsin Racine field office, 6021 Durand Ave. A group of about 30 supporters crowded into the small space, all donning “I Stand With Scott Walker” stickers and chanting, “four more years.”
During introductory remarks, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had some harsh criticism of Evers’ performance in the debate.
Vos said that Evers, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction since 2009, “had a hard time answering basic questions, stringing together a couple sentences.”
In contrast, Vos said that Walker, Wisconsin’s governor since 2011, has a clear vision for the future that includes reasonable taxes, low unemployment and more economic opportunity.
Economy
Walker has leaned heavily throughout his campaign on the health of Wisconsin’s economy. In 2010, the year before Walker took office, the state’s unemployment peaked at 9.3 percent. Now, it’s been at a record-low 3 percent or lower for eight months.
“Wisconsin is working; we can’t afford to turn back now,” Walker said. “That’s what at stake.”
Walker said that although his opponent has avoided specifics, Evers has said everything is on the table when it comes to taxes. Walker said this means that Evers will raise property, income and gas taxes. When taxes increase, Walker said, revenue and jobs decrease.
“Tony’s taxes are a recipe for returning to recession,” Walker said. “We don’t want to do that.”
Foxconn
Walker claimed that Evers’ promise to revisit the air-pollution permits for the Foxconn manufacturing campus, currently being constructed in Mount Pleasant, was made to appease those at the extreme left.
“The far, far left knows that they have to do everything they can to undermine Foxconn,” Walker said.
In Walker’s eyes, companies have decided to expand in, or move to, Wisconsin because Republicans turned the state’s economy around and created a business-friendly atmosphere.
“They cannot admit that we did something that amazing,” Walker said, referring to bringing the $10 billion Foxconn campus to the state.
The governor claimed that companies would avoid coming to Wisconsin if Evers is elected, especially if Foxconn’s permits are revoked after the fact.
Education
Walker touted his plan to begin youth apprenticeships for middle-school students, to help connect them to future careers.
“We want that work experience early on so that every student can see their future,” Walker said.
He believes this will help ensure that kids stay in school. Walker added that he would offer a $5,000 tax credit to graduates of Wisconsin postsecondary education institutions if they agree to stay and work in the state for at least five years.
Health care
Walker claimed that health care premiums on the individual market increased 44 percent this year under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, due to a decrease in providers and declining enrollment.
He added that both Democrats and Republicans voted for the reinsurance program, which is expected to bring premiums down by 3.5 percent.
Walker said that his commitment to protecting those with pre-existing conditions was personal, as he has many family members with existing medical problems. He added that the government could protect those with pre-existing conditions without former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which Walker opposes.
“As long as I’m your governor, we will always cover people with pre-existing conditions,” he said.
Final push
Walker urged his supporters on Saturday to continue to campaign for him, right up until Election Day Nov. 6, which Vos reminded the crowd was 237 hours away.
“The other side is focused,” Walker said.
He mentioned that Obama was in the state Friday and former Vice President Joe Biden was coming Tuesday, which elicited “boos” from the crowd.
“You know why they’re sending in the big guns?” Walker asked. “Because they don’t like that we took the power out of the hands of the big government special interests and put it into your hands, the hands of the hardworking taxpayers of the state.”
Evers spokesman Britt Cudaback said “it’s no surprise that all Republicans have to say today is desperate, petty attacks and alarmist rhetoric.”
“Tony proved again (in Friday night’s gubernatorial debate) he is the only candidate with a positive vision and real solutions for protecting Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions, fixing our roads, cutting middle-class taxes, and ensuring every child has access to a quality public education, no matter the zip code,” Cudaback said.
“Tony’s taxes are a recipe for returning to recession. We don’t want to do that.” Gov. Scott Walker, referring to Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tony Evers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Hope Scott didn't fall into a pothole while passing out tax dollars to his donors.
And of course the gritty granny can substantiate that statement of the grits accusing Walker of a felony. As usual, the grits can't because it just more of the slime smear, and lying the grits engages in for the bosses at the team donkey headquarters. So what's is going to be this time grits? Ewe with 2, 3 or 4 e's, and maybe a snivel on the side eh grits?
More lip service from a career politician! Free healthcare and pension for lifetime!
Oh you mean ding dong just like john lameman who is thinks people are going to send him back to madison?
So what is the GOP alternative to the ACA? Nothing.
Nothing. And nothing. Just a GOP talking point to
lure uneducated voters. Too lazy to study the issue
of America’s health care calamity.
Spare us the team donkey babble yolo. Its really funny that when it first came out, you team donkey types were so proud to call it obamacare. Now that it has turned into a charlie foxtrot with off the wall premiums and people having to find new doctors every year (remember when your pal the former presidential impersonator said "If you like your doctor, you can keep him"?). But to answer your question of "what is the GOP alternative to the ACA?" The answer is scrap it and start from scratch which WILL INCLUDE coverage for pre-existing conditions (contrary to the lie the HeeHaw party has been having their minions spread around). You don't and stay on the Titanic for a new ship to be built to save you. Remember yolo, "America’s health care calamity" began when your pal grandma pelosi said "We have to pass the bill to find out what's in it." And guess what: The American people found out and they don't like it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.