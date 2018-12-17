MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is headed to a reception at the White House amid speculation about whether he may join President Donald Trump's administration.
Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said Monday that the Republican Walker was in Washington for the White House event but didn't have any more details. The trip comes two days after Trump announced that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke would be leaving his job at the end of the month.
Walker lost re-election and will be out of a job on Jan. 7. He said on Friday that he intends to remain in Wisconsin after his term ends. Walker has also repeatedly said he's not interested in working in Washington.
His trip to the White House became known after he tweeted a picture of the sunrise Monday while seated on a plane at the Milwaukee airport.
Do what you can to help,....... Scott Walker! We need all the great leaders we can get. Thanks for what you have done for us. It is now up to the legislature to hold back socialism and a radical lefty Attorney general... what have you done by electing a soft on crime and legalized drug advocate for AG....shame ...
These two guys have done more for Wisconsin and the country than anyone else in many years.
Great Pic! The media must really be pizzed off at Gov. Walker---You can usually tell how close to jumping out of windows the media is by the pics they use. LMAO
The Crown Prince of Wisconsin, ain"t exactly what you"d call a "Profile in Courage", much like Paul Lyin" Ryan, who was best known as a "Speaker", who lacked gonads to stand up to the :Orange Carcass Buffoon ,in our White House.
That said, we Real Americans in Cheeseland, would love nothing more, than to see the Trump, literally wipe the floor with Walker ....bald spot notwithstanding.!!!
