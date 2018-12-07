MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is hinting that there may still be a chance to save a Kimberly-Clark factory and about 300 jobs after a tax incentive bill failed in the Legislature.
Walker wanted the state Senate to vote on the bill during its lame-duck session earlier this week. But Republicans who control the Senate couldn't get enough votes. Instead, they approved a sweeping package of bills to limit early voting and curtail the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.
Walker tweeted Friday that "I'm trying to figure other ways" to keep the Kimberly-Clark plant near Appleton open. That could include incentives that may not need legislative approval.
Company officials have said they will close it without the earlier proposed tax incentives that could reach as high as $100 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I thought Walker despised Unions ?
Is Walker giving away tax dollars to a company that made over a billion last year to secure a job for himself? Guess high school grads don't have many choices of high paying jobs. Hold the pickles, Scotty.
Ok, so they close up shop and leave. How much tax money will WI loose? (we won't count the WI income tax from the employees).
You want fries with that grits?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.