MOUNT PLEASANT — For a few moments Friday, Gov. Scott Walker got a taste of what it’s like to work at the Foxconn Technology construction site.
Walker got to drive three different types of heavy machinery, harmlessly moving some soil in a small area, and took some time to shake the hands and have a brief chat with about a dozen workers.
During his appearance and campaign stop at the Foxconn site, Walker said the project benefits the entire state, “certainly when it comes to construction.”
“Our hope would be, not only for some of the new employees today just getting into construction, but that this will inspire others to get into the trades and in construction, transportation and certainly in manufacturing,” Walker said.
The visit to the Foxconn site came three days after Walker overwhelmingly defeated a little-known challenger in the Republican primary in his quest for a third term in office. He will face state Superintendent of Schools Tony Evers in the Nov. 6 general election.
Walker touted the way the $2.85 billion incentives package was constructed and said the partnership with Foxconn is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“The beauty of this is, the incentives we provide … is all performance-based,” Walker said. “So no jobs or investments, no credits. And you can see the jobs that are already being created, let alone the thousands that will be created in the future.
Training programs
William Martin, strategic workforce development initiatives director for the state Department of Workforce Development, said there are plans to create a “Wisconn Valley talent attraction pipeline” to help get young people trained on the project and work on the Foxconn project.
Wisconn Valley is the name of the manufacturing campus where Foxconn will be located, in the far southwest corner of Mount Pleasant.
With a $500,000 investment by the City of Racine, and an additional $500,000 from Workforce Development, Martin said there will be about 185 people from the city trained to work on the project.
“We have to really grow the number of people in the workforce and this is one way to do it,” Martin said, adding there are going to be roughly 12 government programs to help citizens receive training to work on building the Foxconn facility or working in it. “There’s going to be different kinds of work at different phases of the project. But in some cases, we know the skill set doesn’t exist in scale that we really need it as we go forward.”
Martin said they plan on targeting minority neighborhoods in Racine “that need greater, full employment.”
“In addition to that, we just had a capacity building session with minority contractors, women-owned contractors, veteran-owned contractors, interested in getting work but they felt like they didn’t have access to capital,” Martin said. “We put up a $10 million fund that will back contracts that smaller and disadvantaged contractors receive. This will allow them to hire more people and, once again, we’ll be able to integrate the public workforce training programs that we have in place.”
Walker on land acquisitions
The process to acquire all the land has caused some controversy in Mount Pleasant, with some property owners contending that the process has been forced upon them.
Walker said the village has been making sure the “good of the whole can go forward.”
The village has been offering land owners in the Foxconn area 140 percent of the appraised value of the home, along with covering the cost of getting an appraisal and relocation. They also have been not been charging people in the homes they purchased as they get their moving plans organized.
“Certainly those property owners, from everything I’ve seen and read, have been more than justly compensated,” Walker said. “I think (the village) made every accommodation and I give credit to the local officials for putting this plan together in the first place.”
When asked if he would support the village using eminent domain to acquire the rest of the land needed for Wisconn Valley, Walker did not say he would or would not support that process but said there are “many ways to work on this, going forward.”
The Journal Times attempted to obtain comment from Evers on Friday regarding Foxconn but was unsuccessful.
