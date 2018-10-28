RACINE — On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands died when the World Trade Center towers in New York City were struck by airplanes — hijacked by terrorists — and then collapsed. That was 17 years ago, and most students who are now in high school were not yet born. Still, students at Walden III School are keeping the memory alive through their artistic skills.
Students at Walden have adopted the 9/11 mural at the corner of Kinzie Avenue and Rupert Boulevard, which is not far from their new school location at 2340 Mohr Ave.
Tyler Repka, a freshman at Walden, wasn’t alive on 9/11, but he said, “It should be honored. We should remember the people who passed in the tragic terrorist attack.”
On Wednesday, as part of Make A Difference Day, students from two homerooms from Walden got together and freshened up the mural that has become a city landmark. Other Walden students did other service projects throughout the city.
Walden this year relocated to the former McKinley Middle School building from its former location at 1012 Center St.
Rob Kreil, the principal at Walden, said when Walden moved to its new location, students and faculty saw the painted mural and started asking questions about it. It’s still unclear who exactly painted the mural in the first place, Kreil said.
But Kreil said the city gave its blessing for Walden students to freshen up the mural. In the future, Kreil said the students may expand on it, by possibly painting a Badger or Wisconsin symbol or something else to symbolize Racine.
New artistic accents
The original mural included the phrase, “We will never forget 911, support our troops.” The 911 was painted in red, white and blue and the rest was white.
The refreshed mural now has a white background and the words, “We will never forget” and “support our troops” have been repainted in black. The “911” kept its same shape and color. The students also added a red, white and blue heart.
Shannon Powell, the spokesman for the mayor’s office, confirmed that the school received permission from the city to freshen up the painting, which is on city property.
However, Powell said, if the students wanted to add more to it in the future, they would have to get additional permission from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, as does anyone wanting to paint city property.
