Walden III Middle School students, Alexandra Belciak, left, and Emmaleigh Lindsey, dressed for Halloween, are recorded reading the school's announcements in front of a green screen on Thursday. The school just began offering the announcements classes this year.
RACINE — Walden III middle school students are getting in front of and behind the camera to create video announcements for the entire school.
Students began recording announcements videos around a month ago, that for now include fun facts and general school information, but they plan to soon expand to doing interviews with students and teachers and covering school events.
Student Cameron Hunter said he’s become somewhat of a school celebrity since he began reading the announcements, saying he’s been approached by other students who said, “Hey, you’re famous. You’re on the news.”
But before the students started pushing “record” they had to learn the basics, including research, script writing, operating the camera and editing video. The students switch off doing the various jobs.
“It really gives them just a real-world experience, because any one of these could be the next Channel 12 news anchor someday,” said teacher Jeff Ruggaber.
Students who get in front of the camera read their scripts using a teleprompter website.
Although Ruggaber said he doesn’t want to put anyone in front of the camera who doesn’t want to be, he has pushed some students to get outside their comfort zone and give it a shot.
After students are finished editing the videos, Ruggaber uploads them to his district YouTube account and the student body watches them during the school’s “home group” time. Before he started the announcements class, Walden did not have announcements but used a Google document to share school-wide information.
So far during the class, student Claire Wolfe said she’s learned that a lot more goes into making a short video clip than she previously thought, including work with lighting and making sure the camera angle is right.
The students use WeVideo to edit the clips, a program that allows them to choose backgrounds, add special effects, sound effects and music.
“That part’s pretty cool,” said student Allison Gifford.
Red Apple legacy
Ruggaber brought the idea for a video announcements class with him when he came to Walden, 2340 Mohr Ave., this year from Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St., where he had worked for 15 years. He and a few other teachers started video announcements at Red Apple around five years ago.
“I want them to create something that they can be proud of and the school can be proud of,” Ruggaber said.
He added that the class covers many cross-curricular standards in science, math, art and technology.
