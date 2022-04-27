Walden III ranked among Wisconsin's top 50 high schools, again

RACINE — Walden III High School has again been named a U.S. News Best High School. It ranked in the top 10% of selected Wisconsin schools and earned more than 50 points ahead of any other Racine Unified School District high school.

The U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 U.S. public high schools; 452 Wisconsin schools made the rankings. Schools were ranked based on their 2020-2021 school year performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

Wisconsin had 382 school districts supporting 534 high schools in the 2020-2021 year. Students are assessed via mathematics, reading and oftentimes science proficiency tests.

Walden III, with a total enrollment of 340, was ranked 43rd in Wisconsin and No. 1,670 in the national rankings, putting Walden in the top 10% statewide of the selected schools and top 40% of all eligible high schools nationwide. Its overall score was 90.64 out of 100.

The school, now located at 2340 Mohr Ave., additionally tied for first at the state and national level for its graduation rate ranking.

“Congratulations Walden III!” RUSD Communications Manager Jonalee Kuhn wrote in an email.

Next in line for an RUSD high school is Case, which was ranked 304th in Wisconsin and No. 11,170 in the national rankings. Its overall score was 37.4 out of 100.

Third on the list for a RUSD high school is Horlick, which was ranked in the range 362-452nd in Wisconsin and No. 13,383-17,843 in the national rankings. Its overall score was reported as less than 25 out of 100.

