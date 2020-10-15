Walden graduates launch at-home STEM experiment startup

RACINE — Two recent Walden III High School graduates with a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) are looking to help foster the same love in local students through a startup set to launch sales next week.
Through Nebula Education, Nolan Tremelling and Kevin Nuno, both 18-year-old 2020 Walden graduates, are set to begin selling their first at-home education kits on Monday, at nebulaed.com.
The kits, at $50 apiece, guide students through three at-home experiments and include all necessary materials to complete those experiments.
These kits will introduce students to the electronics setup that Nebula uses and facilitate problem-solving skills. In addition to the three initial experiments, Nebula will be releasing weekly challenge experiments that expand on the three main experiments to give kids a chance to apply what they’ve learned on their own. The initial kits are aimed at middle school students, but the founders are planning to expand offerings in the future.
Tremelling and Nuno were both members of the robotics program at Walden, and around January began discussing a way to pass on the skills they were learning in the robotics program to younger students. They decided it was time to get serious about it when school buildings closed due to COVID-19 and students were cut off from access to hands-on experiments at school.
In April, Nebula Education became incorporated in Wisconsin and the co-founders began ordering parts, developing curriculum and creating kits.
“Our goal really is to encourage kids to develop complex problem-solving skills and to start looking at STEM at a younger age,” Tremelling said. “I think a lot of students are put off by STEM just because of the challenges that teachers have in the classroom, especially in a virtual setting, to get them excited about it so we’re really hoping to get kids excited at a young age.”
Tremelling and Nuno were both inspired to go into STEM by their sixth grade science teacher at Walden, Theodore Weaver.
“I think he was really able to give us and a number of other students an excitement for science and STEM,” Tremelling said.
The Nebula co-founders believe that hands-on experiments are an important way to build excitement about STEM, by going beyond simply learning the concepts and applying them in real life.
“The STEM field requires so much self-learning, self-taught exercises right now especially in an online, virtual environment that we feel that having some hands-on components and giving that to students is going to be what’s important in developing the next generation of STEM leaders,” Tremelling said.
Tremelling said the biggest challenges he faced as the CEO of a brand new company were navigating the legal structure of starting a new business and finding the time to devote to it.
Tremelling is an engineering student at Columbia University and Nuno is attending University of Wisconsin-Madison. Both have part-time jobs in addition to devoting a significant amount of their free time to Nebula.
The co-founders plan to expand in the future to provide experiments not just to students at home, but to school districts to use in the classroom.
