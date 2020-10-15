Walden graduates launch at-home STEM experiment startup

In April, Nebula Education became incorporated in Wisconsin and the co-founders began ordering parts, developing curriculum and creating kits.

“Our goal really is to encourage kids to develop complex problem-solving skills and to start looking at STEM at a younger age,” Tremelling said. “I think a lot of students are put off by STEM just because of the challenges that teachers have in the classroom, especially in a virtual setting, to get them excited about it so we’re really hoping to get kids excited at a young age.”

Tremelling and Nuno were both inspired to go into STEM by their sixth grade science teacher at Walden, Theodore Weaver.

“I think he was really able to give us and a number of other students an excitement for science and STEM,” Tremelling said.

The Nebula co-founders believe that hands-on experiments are an important way to build excitement about STEM, by going beyond simply learning the concepts and applying them in real life.

“The STEM field requires so much self-learning, self-taught exercises right now especially in an online, virtual environment that we feel that having some hands-on components and giving that to students is going to be what’s important in developing the next generation of STEM leaders,” Tremelling said.