MOUNT PLEASANT — The total amount of penalties the state Department of Transportation waived against Cornerstone Pavers for delays on the Highway MM project was $402,615, DOT spokesman Michael Pyritz confirmed Friday.
On Thursday, the agency said it had signed a revised contract with Caledonia-based Cornerstone on July 12, wiping the slate clean on the prior fines, but it was not clear then to how much the prior fines added up.
New penalties were assessed at $22,770 because the project still finished 11 days behind schedule on July 31. The original contract had a completion date of Nov. 1, 2018.
Among the reasons listed for the contract revision were AT&T utility delays — which Cornerstone previously blamed for the project’s issues — weather delays, sewer issues and hazardous materials.
“We did not waive any day (of delayed completion) that did not justify being waived,” Pyritz said.
He did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking for clarification as to whether that meant all previous delays were deemed justified or if the DOT planned to levy damages against AT&T or any other entities involved in the project.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave criticized the DOT on Thursday, saying the county was “shut out” and that the DOT unilaterally decided to revise the MM contract. The county was not informed of the revision until July 17, Boyle said.
Dewayne Johnson, the DOT’s southeast region director, made the decision to modify the contract, according to a DOT statement issued Thursday.
Conservative radio talk show host Mark Belling was the first to report on the fines being waived Wednesday and suggested DOT Secretary Craig Thompson was the one who decided to revise the contract.
Pyritz denied Belling’s accusation during a meeting with The Journal Times Thursday morning.
“Zero percent correct,” Pyritz said. “Swing and a miss. The decisions are made on the regional side. They do the oversight on it. That decision wasn’t made in the secretary’s office.”
The DOT and Racine County are paying for the project with an 80/20 split.
To date, Racine County has been billed $967,076.87 in relation to the MM project, the DOT said Thursday. The final cost has not been determined, but the initial contract was for $5.3 million.
Delagrave vowed to fight any overages resulting from the contract extension and penalty waiving. The DOT’s statement on Thursday hinted that it will still charge Racine County 20% of the final cost, no matter what overages may be included.
The county is “being invoiced according to a project agreement and a subsequent Memorandum of Understanding agreed to by the County and WisDOT in the spring of 2016,” the DOT said.
Mr. Pyritz is a total in your face LIAR...He needs to immediately put under oath with that bs Pinocchio claim...He has No authority to waive 1/2 million dollars in fines....WAY above his pay grade as they say...liberals do what hey do lie...and cover up...this stinks so bad....and only this stuff happens when commicrats run madison...where are our legislators....It really smells badly in Evers office for sure...D.Johnson is a liar..
Can I get the property taxes waved for the rest of my life because it rained /snowed /cold /hot weather on my property
"Conservative radio talk show host Mark Belling" Sounds like Mr. Sadowski felt obliged to engage in identity politics. Does Mr. Sadowski identify as a Liberal perhaps?
Jonathan D objects because he was not be included on decisions!? That is exactly what Jonathan, D, Walker and DeGoof did to the state, county and village putting together the foxconn deal without asking the people who were footing the bill!
whateverusay......"without asking the people"....but was that not the reason you all voted Walker out and Evers into office? Did not Evers pledge transparency and more responsible use of taxpayer funds in road building? Sorry, but Walker is gone and Tony Evers is calling the shots. Or is he?
This is just a big slap in the face a flip of the middle finger to taxpayers, and to contractors that go above and beyond to complete their projects on time. Bottom line Chris Cape is still bottom scum!!!!
“Zero percent correct,” Pyritz said" Well, guess Mr. Pyritz missed the Thursday afternoon show which updated the story. So who is DeWayne Johnson?
Must not be Dewayne "The Rock" Johnson 'cause the one listed with WI-DOT makes $119,000.00 a year and has been there quite some time. https://madison.com/news/local/how-much-do-they-make-search-wisconsin-state-employee-salaries/article_6b61ba27-9aa7-5203-b96e-dff14bb44c67.html#state-of-wi-employee-salaries-2018/state-of-wi-employee-salaries-2018-details/5cae532e95a6880ed02f8925/
Interesting play on words by the DOT, "the decision was not made IN the Secretary's office". Nope the deal was done over a steak dinner somewhere and under a table.
