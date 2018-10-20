MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers brought back their favorite son Saturday night as they attempted to take that last step to the World Series.
Robin Yount, the Hall of Fame shortstop who led the star-studded 1982 American League champion Brewers, received thunderous cheers when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Miller Park.
But that emotional wave didn’t quite carry the Brewers to their dream destination — a berth in the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on to defeat the Brewers 5-1 in the seventh game of the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers, winning consecutive NL pennants for the first time since 1977-78, will open the Series Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
But what a season to remember it was for the Brewers.
Under the leadership of 34-year-old general manager David Stearns, the Brewers’ winning percentage has improved every year, from 68-94 in 2015 before he joined the organization, to 73-89 to 86-76 to 96-67 this season.
Stearns has struck gold with virtually every transaction he has made, from the signing of starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin to a cost-effective two-year contract prior to this season to the acquisition of starting third baseman Mike Moustakas on July 27.
Of course, his January acquisitions of Christian Yelich — who will likely be named the National League’s MVP in November — and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain have been Stearns’ most inspired moves.
No wonder organizations are approaching Brewers owner Mark Attanasio for permission to talk to Stearns. And no wonder that permission is being denied.
While Stearns was not yet born when the Brewers went to the ‘82 World Series, manager Craig Counsell was a 12-year-old living in Whitefish Bay then. Prior to Saturday’s game, Counsell reflected on attending the Brewers’ decisive 4-3 victory over the California Angels in the 1982 American League Championship Series, when Cecil Cooper batted in the winning run.
“The thing I remember most is my routine during the games is that I would walk to County Stadium and, in right field, there was a stairway to the upper deck,” Counsell said. “It was a back-and-forth ramp.
“And I would stand on one of those ramps in like the sixth or seventh inning — that was my lucky spot — to try to get some runs. And I think that’s when Cooper got the hit.
“I thought I was very lucky at that time: That was the spot. I’d found the spot.”
Thirty-six years later, Counsell found himself in another great spot.
