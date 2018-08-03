RACINE — State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R- Brookfield, never really wanted to get into politics, she was just a mom with a question.
“I was concerned about the role of government is my family’s life, mainly in the education realm,” Vukmir said.
While raising her family in Wauwatosa in the early 1990s, Vukmir said she had some questions about the reading program her daughter was going through and asked the teacher to show her the research proving that it was successful.
“So for asking that question, I was sent to the principal’s office and then the superintendent’s office, and then I became a mom with a cause,” Vukmir said.
From that question, one event after another would lead Vukmir to become a state legislator and now she is running for U.S. Senate in an attempt to replace incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin. But Vukmir must first face off against Delafield businessman and Marine, Kevin Nicholson in the Republican primary on Aug. 14.
Vukmir sat down with The Journal Times Editorial Board on Monday to discuss some of the major issues in the campaign. The week before, The Journal Times editorial board met with Nicholson. A profile on Nicholson ran in the July 26 edition and can be found online at journaltimes.com.
Her background
After graduating from Marquette University in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Vukmir went to work at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
It wasn’t long after Vukmir decided to get a master’s degree in pediatric nurse practitioner from the University of Wisconsin-Madison while continuing to be a nurse. She graduated in 1983.
Vukmir would stay in nursing for over 20 years, a field where she says she learned effective problem solving by first listening to those affected by an issue, identifying what the problem is, coming up with a solution, applying it, and evaluating the outcome.
After inquiring about her daughter’s reading program, Vukmir became more involved in the legislative process and often attended school board meetings.
Vukmir said she and a group of parents formed a group called Parents Raising Education Standards in Schools (PRESS), and they would write letters to newspapers and comment about education on talk radio.
“We were a group of parents, grandparents, teachers, all concerned about the curricular issues going on in the classroom,” Vukmir said, adding that her activism eventually lead her to testify in Madison before the state Assembly education committee. “I think it was about 10 years later that I was the chair of that Assembly Education Committee … the moral of the story is, be careful what question you ask in your kids’ classroom.”
Vukmir would eventually become a research fellow at the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, now called the Badger Institute, evaluating the effects of government policy.
While working on then-state Rep. Scott Walker’s campaign for Milwaukee County executive, Vukmir was approached to run for the state Assembly.
In 2002, Vukmir was elected to the state Assembly and had to learn quick on the job.
“There’s no manual on how to be a state representative or a state legislator,” Vukmir said, but added that her years in nursing helped prepare her for the grind of being a public official.
Her first few years in the Assembly, Vukmir said she tried to work as both a nurse and an assemblywoman but in the interest of fairness to her patients and doctors, she decided to focus more on public policy.
After eight years in the Assembly, Vukmir was elected to the state Senate in 2010 and currently serves as chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee and sits on the Joint Finance and Education committees.
When President Donald Trump won his election in 2016, Vukmir thought about running for U.S. Senate by traveling throughout the state “to get a sense of what people were thinking about in our state, our country and the direction that it was going in.”
From that 78,000-mile road trip across Wisconsin, she decided to run for U.S. Senate.
Views on health care
Being a nurse, Vukmir said she knows about the frustrations people have with health care and the Affordable Care Act, which she says “added layers of government” to health care.
“I think states are much better suited to take care of a lot of problems,” Vukmir said, adding Wisconsin was taking care of people with pre-existing conditions before the Affordable Care Act. “Every state has unique needs. The health care problems that I’m seeing in southeastern Wisconsin are very different from the health care needs you see in rural areas.”
As an example, Vukmir said drug problems are different around the state, “meth is a bigger problem up north than it is down here.”
In regards to health care, Vukmir said, if elected, she would help create “an army of consumers with information and tools,” which would include price transparency so people know the cost of their treatment.
“The naysayers will say you can’t do that in health care and it’s not the same, I beg to differ, you can still get a ball park figure,” Vukmir said. “It wouldn’t be as exact as an oil change, because people have different health risks, but you can at least have a ball park figure (for medications and procedures).”
With the Affordable Care Act already in place, Vukmir said any plan to replace it must be ready to go before it is completely repealed to make sure as few people as possible are negatively affected because of the change.
“What would help and give people some piece of mind is knowing that there would be a way to phase in and out,” Vukmir said. “I don’t think you can just turn a light on and off.”
Views on immigration, tariffs
Immigration has been a hot topic issue with voters and Vukmir said she stands with President Trump’s efforts to impose immigration reform.
“We need to build a wall, first and foremost,” Vukmir said, adding a wall would help cut down on illegal immigration, human and drug trafficking, “and public health concerns.”
“I’m the daughter of Greek immigrants,” Vukmir said. “I do remember grandparents and aunts and uncles who were stuck on Ellis Island because they had health concerns.”
When it comes to those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) status, Vukmir said she would be open to solutions as long as there is commitments for more border security.
“Nobody wants to see children separated from their parents,” Vukmir said. “There just needs to be the assurance that, that commitment is going to be there.”
On the issue of tariffs, Vukmir said she has been talking with farmers as to how they have been impacted. And according to her, there are some who don’t like what is going on but they still have faith in the Trump administration to get a better deal.
However, if elected, Vukmir said she plans to closely monitor the tariff situation.
“If it goes too far and it’s hurting the industries that grow our economy, then I’m going to have to push back,” Vukmir said. “And I’m not afraid to do that.”
