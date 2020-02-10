Voucher school provision added into state sexual assault testing bill, receives criticism

MADISON — A new version of the bill dealing with the testing of sexual assault kits would also allow some sexual assault victims to bypass other rules and enroll in a voucher school, including voucher schools in Racine.

The provision would only be for students whose alleged assailant was a pupil or employee at the school the victim was attending. However, the bill, which also includes provisions directed at illegal immigrants, has received criticism from law enforcement, health care professionals and sexual assault victim advocates and survivors.

According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, under current law, there is no statutory procedure for the collection and processing of sexual assault kits. Assembly Bill 214 creates procedures for transmission, processing, and storage of sexual assault kits.

Among its co-authors is state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and one of the co-sponsors is state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

The competing Assembly Bill 844’s two controversial features involve immigration and school choice, respectively. It was introduced Feb. 3.