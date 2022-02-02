Voting in primaries for 2022 local elections officially underway in county, state

The first election season of 2022 is officially underway.
It includes elections for positions like county board supervisors, municipal elected officials — village trustees, city aldermen, town board members — and school board members.
A handful of local elections include primary elections to narrow down candidate lists.
Election Day in the primaries is Feb. 15, but early voting is officially underway via mail and during specific times at municipal halls.
Go to JournalTimes.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/elections, bit.ly/3GmJkLk or myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Whats-On-My-Ballot to find out who will be on each local ballot. Contact your local municipal clerk to find out when and where to vote in person.
Absentee ballots can also be requested by contacting your local municipal clerk. The deadline to make an application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m., Feb. 10.
The general election is April 5.
City of Racine
In-person absentee voting is not currently ongoing at City Hall for City of Racine voters, but there are several dates and locations announced where city voters can go to the city’s “mobile voting precinct” to cast ballot. They are:
Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-noon: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Feb. 3, 3-6 p.m.: DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-noon and 3-6 p.m.: Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-noon: Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave.
Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-noon: Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Feb. 7, 3-6 p.m.: John Bryan Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive
Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-noon: Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Feb. 8, 3-6 p.m.: Lakeview Community Center, 209 Goold St.
Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-noon: Gateway Community College, 2301 12th St.
Feb. 11, 3-6 p.m.: Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Boulevard
Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-noon: Belle City Square, 2100 Northwestern Ave.
Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m.: Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
